‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Paul Keeps A Secret

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, January 31 bring Rey calling in some favors at work, and Paul understands. Plus, Mariah struggles as she realizes Tessa’s life on the road is far different than living in Genoa City.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) seeks Paul’s (Doug Davidson) help, according to SheKnows Soaps. Sharon (Sharon Case) is just getting started with her breast cancer treatment, and it is going to be time-intensive. Rey has a lot of things going on in her personal life due to helping Sharon to and from appointments as well as caring for her at home after her treatments. To that end, Rey asks Paul to give him a lighter schedule. While Rey prefers to keep things on a need to know basis and protect Sharon’s confidence, Paul obviously realizes that something unusual is going on. Instead of pressing, Paul handles matters professionally and promises to keep Rey’s secret while also allowing him a bit of leeway at the Genoa City Police Department. After all, family comes first, and Paul is incredibly supportive.

While Sharon wants to keep her breast cancer diagnosis under wraps, people throughout Genoa City are beginning to realize that something is going on. Despite Rey, Mariah (Camryn Grimes), Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) best efforts, the news will eventually get out, and people who know and love (or don’t really love) Sharon will react in different ways.

Meanwhile, Mariah struggles with her new reality. Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) is on the road with Tanner (Chase Coleman) living it up. They’re writing songs together and performing together and spending a whole lot of time with each other in exciting and exotic settings. As for Mariah, she’s not doing any of those things. She’s home alone and bored in Genoa City, and she hasn’t even been able to confide in Tessa about Sharon’s cancer crises. The whole thing is not in any way pleasant for Mariah, although she knows touring with Tanner is what is best for Tessa’s career.

Mariah is struggling to keep positive in the face of the struggle of being apart from Tessa for so long. After a year of being together and enjoying life, now it is tough for Mariah to come to grips with not having Tessa as a day to day partner at home. Plus, given that Mariah desperately needs support right now because of Sharon’s illness, it is even more difficult.