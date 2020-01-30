American Postal Workers Union Endorses Bernie Sanders For President

The 200,000-member American Postal Workers Union (APWU) has endorsed Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont for President of the United States. The announcement was made on Thursday, according to The Associated Press, which notes that the union’s support “promises organizing muscle across the country.”

In a brief statement, the union’s president Mark Dimondstein praised Sanders, noting that the group also backed the senator’s 2016 bid against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“Simply put, we believe it is in the best interests of all postal workers, our job security and our union to support and elect Bernie Sanders for president,” he said.

Contrasting Sanders with President Donald Trump, the APWU stated that the commander-in-chief “has released a series of proposals that would end the universal service requirement and also would make significant changes in the pricing structure of mail products,” rejecting calls for privatization.

Sanders echoed this sentiment in his reaction to the endorsement, vowing to protect the Postal Service from privatization.

“When we defeat Donald Trump, we’re not going to privatize and cut the Postal Service. We’re going to expand and strengthen the Postal Service.”

The union will also encourage its employees, as well as their family members, to attend Sanders rallies and volunteer for his campaign, and it has vowed to launch voter registration drives.

The endorsement is another big get for Sanders in the competitive Democratic primary race, where union support could help move the needle in terms of working class support. Sanders has also received the backing of the National Nurses United, and enjoys the support of a large number of local and national labor organizations.

Earlier this month, the New Hampshire chapter of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) endorsed the Vermont senator, praising his decades-long commitment to workers’ issues. Sanders is also backed by a number of notable progressive organizations, including the Center for Popular Democracy, People’s Action and Sunrise Movement.

The APWU endorsement comes at a critical moment in the primary race, just ahead of Iowa caucuses, where Sanders is facing strong competition from former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and others.

“When we judge candidates by their long-term & consistent actions, @BernieSanders stands out as a true champion of postal workers & all workers throughout the country." -President Mark Dimondstein #APWUnited #NotMeUS pic.twitter.com/KPFsWTeZjg — APWU National (@APWUnational) January 30, 2020

According to latest polling, Sanders leads in both Iowa and New Hampshire, so he has begun shifting his attention away from his Democratic opponents to Trump. The senator’s latest advertisement is an attack on the president, and an implicit jab at Biden. Biden supported cuts to Social Security in the past, and Trump recently signaled willingness to cut the popular program.