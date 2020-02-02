Raheem Mostert’s Wife: Who Is Devon Mostert?

Fans may consider thanking Devon for her husband's incredible career.

Raheem Mostert, the running back for the San Francisco 49ers, will be making his Super Bowl debut on Sunday. According to Sports Illustrated, the 27-year-old has been considered a breakout star after his impressive 220-yard and four touchdown performance at the NFC Championship game that was held on January 19.

In reality, Mostert’s path to football stardom has been anything but linear. During his first few years in the league, he signed numerous contracts and faced constant cuts from teams, including the Baltimore Ravens, the Miami Dolphins, the New York Jets, the Cleveland Browns, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Chicago Bears. For fans who are wondering how he has overcome so many defeats in his career, look no further than his wife of nearly three years, Devon Mostert.

Devon Has Been Supportive Of Raheem Throughout His Career

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Devon has been a constant source of support for Raheem throughout their relationship, and together they took any rough patches in stride.

While speaking to the Mercury News, she did admit that Raheem’s journey with the NFL has been rather difficult for the couple.

“I’d say we probably moved 20 times since graduating from college, making a place a home and having that ripped from you and having to start all over. We never felt at ease. We never felt comfortable,” stated the 26-year-old.

That being said, when Raheem asked her opinion of whether he should quit football, as his “career [wasn’t] going the way [he] planned,” she encouraged him to continue going after his dreams.

The Couple Met At Purdue University Where They Were Both Student-Athletes

According to Earn The Necklace, the pair met in 2011 during their freshman year at Purdue University, where she was studying photography and media relations. Like her husband, Devon was a student-athlete and was dedicated to the university’s soccer team. Throughout her adolescence, the Ohio-native excelled at the sport and had won numerous titles while at Chardon High School. One of her coaches during her teenage years was her father, Kevin Beckwith.

In the interview with Mercury News, Devon revealed that the couple began their relationship as good friends and did not officially begin to date until 2012. She noted that they enjoyed each other’s company while walking together on campus. In addition, she stated that he would send her pizza at 2 a.m. during particularly long study sessions.

Devon Broke Devastating News To Raheem About His Family

When tragedy struck two years into their relationship, Devon stayed fiercely by her then-boyfriend’s side, reported Mercury News. On Father’s Day in 2014, his 18-year-old half-brother was shot multiple times by Raheem’s stepfather.

Devon was the one that broke the devastating news to him, as he had been traveling for a track meet. Thankfully, Raheem’s half-brother survived the injuries sustained during the horrific ordeal.

Devon’s Parents Welcomed Raheem With Open Arms

According to Mercury News, Devon’s parents, Michelle and Kevin, felt an immediate connection to her husband.

“With Raheem, I felt like instantly I wanted to put my arms around him and hug him,” explained Michelle. “I felt like he was the missing piece of our family.”

She went on to say that she commends him for being able to overcome his traumatic childhood and to have the determination to achieve his dreams.

Devon Married Raheem In 2017 & Gave Birth To Their Son In 2019

After dating for five years, the couple wed on March 3, 2017, in a beautiful ceremony in Miami, reported Earn The Necklace. Just over two years later, the dynamic duo became an adorable trio, when Devon gave birth to their son, Gunnar Grey Mostert, after a 30-hour labor, on June 22, 2019.

Raheem Has Expressed Gratitude For Devon

In September of 2019, on the couple’s nine-year anniversary, Raheem implied in a heart-felt Instagram post that his loyal wife is one of the reasons he has been able to propel forward as one of the key 49ers players.

“Year 9 with this girl wearing my last name in the stands. Thank you @devonmostert for always supporting me and being the backbone of our family! Looking forward to year 5 in the league! #SharkSZN has officially started!!” read the post’s caption.

Like her husband, Devon is a force to be reckoned with. Not only is she an incredible spouse and mother, she has a certificate in Stott pilates and boasts a black belt in Taekwondo. In addition, she is an artist and has plans to become an entrepreneur.