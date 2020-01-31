Carrie Underwood Debuts New Book, ‘Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong…’

On Thursday, Carrie Underwood told her 9.3 million Instagram followers that her new book, Find Your Path, will be ready for pre-order on March 3. The former American Idol winner — who has been very busy this past year while having a baby, going on tour, hosting and singing at award shows, and honoring Linda Ronstadt by crooning the legend’s anthem, “Blue Bayou,” at the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors — somehow found the time to pen her missive that is subtitled Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life.

Among other outlets, Carrie’s debut book — which has been published by Dey Street Books — will be available at Barnes & Noble. The bookseller’s site explained the 36-year-old country crooner’s reason for writing this personalized account of her life and her workout routine.

“…Carrie shares her personal journey towards optimal health, from her passion for sports as a kid, to the pressure to look perfect and fit the mold as she launched her career after winning American Idol, to eventually discovering the importance of balance and the meaning of true health. For Carrie, being fit isn’t about crash diets or a workout routine that you’re going to dread. It’s about healthy choices and simple meals… and making the time.. to move, to love your body, and to be the best version of yourself.”

For Carrie’s social media update regarding Find Your Path, the attractive blond entertainer appeared on the book’s cover while wearing a simple, pale pink maxi dress. Her long and slightly wavy hair, which had been parted on one side, was worn down and loose, with many strands hitting the front of her frock that had been accessorized with a couple of delicate pendant necklaces.

For the photo, the new author bent her arms to hold her hands up at waist level, showing her wedding rings while doing so. She smiled for the camera as she looked straight ahead while rocking a full face of makeup, including darkened eyebrows, lots of black mascara, black eyeliner, smoky eyeshadow, blush, contouring, and natural-colored lipstick.

