Khloe Terae Shows Off Killer Body In Tiny Animal-Print Bikini On A Boat

Khloe Terae showed off her body from every angle in a brand new post on Instagram. In a series of photos on her feed, the model rocked a super-tiny, animal-print bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The photos showed Khloe standing on a boat in Miami, Florida, as the post’s geotag indicated. In the background, gentles waves moved in front of the shore, which was covered in buildings and palm trees. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the model soaked up the rays. The sun bounced off her radiant body, which looked better than ever in her minuscule two-piece.

Khloe’s look included a triangle-shaped top that just barely contained her busty chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out at the center. Her flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching thong bottom.

The bikini covered only what was necessary beneath her waist, while the sides tied up high on her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Khloe’s legs looked as long as can be in the bottom.

The model finished off the look with a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses and some silver bracelets on her wrists. She also rocked a full face of makeup, which included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, and a light pink color on her full lips. Khloe’s long, blond hair fell down her shoulders in sleek strands.

Khloe explained in the caption of the post that she intended to show all sides of her look. In the first photo, she showed off the front by pointing one foot, which further elongated her pins. She leaned against the rail on the boat and ran a hand through her hair.

The second photo showed Khloe’s round booty, fully exposed in the thong. She then turned to the side a bit for the third image, which gave a glimpse at some of her sideboob.

The post garnered nearly 6,000 likes and just over 100 comments in two hours, proving to be a hit with Khloe’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“All angles perfect!!!!” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“Looking so awesome babes and serving us total mermaid vibes,” another user added.

“From front, back and side to side, @khloe is a top of the line beauty,” said a third fan with several hearts.

Khloe’s bikini looks are always a favorite among her fans. Earlier this week, she showed off her killer legs once more in a bright green swimsuit, which her followers loved.