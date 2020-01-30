Demi Lovato Looks Stylish In A Glittering Suit Ahead Of Her Super Bowl Performance, ‘I’m Here In Miami!’

Demi Lovato has officially arrived in Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV. On Sunday, the singer will perform the National Anthem ahead of the big game between the San Franciso 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. She flew to the city a couple of days early to do an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, reports The Daily Mail.

The singer posted a photo of herself rocking a glittering khaki suit outside of the temporary SiriusXM studio on Instagram earlier today. She wore an elegant floral-patterned top beneath her blazer and kept her accessories to a minimum with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and a few rings. Demi also sported hair extensions, adding to her already thick and luxurious dark locks, which reached down to her waist. She completed her ensemble with a pair of black pointed-toe heels.

Demi’s makeup gave her a youthful and glowing complexion. She rocked a cranberry-colored lipstick and rouged cheeks while smiling at the camera and posing with her hands on her hips.

Within an hour of going live, the post racked up greater than 581,000 likes and over 8,000 comments. Demi’s 76.6 million followers were quick to shower her in praise. Many of them shared their excitement over her upcoming performance.

“I CANT WAIT TO WATCH THIS PERFORMANCE,” wrote one excited fan.

“[T]hat shirt really compliments ur skin tone girl!!” raved a second admirer, adding two red heart emoji to their comment.

“U ready to smash it again queen u slay it like a queen u are baby girl,” chimed in a third person.

“CANT WAIT TO SEE YOU BELT OUT THOSE VOCALS,” gushed a fourth user.

Aside from her regular followers, several of Demi’s famous colleagues left praise for the beauty as well, including, Nikita Dragun, Angelo Kritikos, Oliver Trevena, Valerie Loureda, Matthew Scott Montgomery, and Rudy Bundini.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Demi talked about wanting her Super Bowl performance to be “one of the best ever.” The star made a successful return to the music industry last week when she performed a show-stopping rendition of her song “Anyone” at the Grammys, and she’s hoping to follow it up with another stellar performance this weekend.

Demi will sing the anthem during the Super Bowl pregame, which begins at 2:00 p.m. Eastern on February 2. Other performers set to appear during the pregame include DJ Khaled, Pitbull, Yolanda Adams, and more. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will co-headline the half-time show later in the evening.