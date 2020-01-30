‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Summer Admits She Loves Kyle

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, January 30 brings Summer making a shocking admission to Phyllis after Phyllis made a dramatic exit with Chance. Plus, Billy gets thrown in jail, Amanda comes to his rescue, and Kyle confides in Jack.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and the kids went to the Ranch after Billy (Jason Thompson) left. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) supported Victoria and opened her home. Victor (Eric Braeden) showed up and rightly concluded that Billy and Victoria split again. He let Victoria know that she deserves better than Billy. Later he brought home boxing gear and helped Victoria box until she cried, and then he hugged her.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) checked into The Grand Phoenix. Then he went to the dive bar, got into a fight, and got arrested. Amanda (Mishael Morgan) went to the station and bailed him out. Once Amanda and Billy got back to his suite, he admitted that he and Victoria broke up, and Billy said he fought to cover up the pain of leaving his family. Billy decided to move forward, and Amanda decided she needed to go.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Chance (Donny Boaz) finally went on their date. As they left, Abby (Melissa Ordway) said not to do anything she wouldn’t do. During dinner, Phyllis tried to get Chance to tell her about Adam (Mark Grossman) and Las Vegas, but he was onto her game. Chance gave Phyllis credit for her tenacity, but he didn’t budge on the details. When Phyllis got a text from Summer (Hunter King), she had to leave. Before she left, Phyllis leaned over and kissed Chance and then pushed him away, making a dramatic exit. Chance went back to the hotel, and Abby offered to buy him a nightcap, and Chance asked Abby not to talk about Phyllis.

At Crimson Lights, Summer and Phyllis had a big heart to heart. After months of denying her feelings, Summer revealed that she is still desperately in love with Kyle (Michael Mealor). Summer also noted that Kyle had feelings for her too, but Phyllis quickly pointed out that feelings didn’t mean love. After some back and forth, Phyllis realized that she wasn’t going to be able to talk Summer out of loving Kyle. Summer agreed, and then Phyllis promised to support her daughter no matter what happened. Summer admitted that hse didn’t know what to do next, but she felt she’d know when the time was right.