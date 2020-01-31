Pre Registration For The Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Opens For U.S. Customers

South Korean smartphones and electronics major Samsung Electronics has opened the pre-registration formalities for its upcoming flagship grade Android smartphone lineup — the Samsung Galaxy S20 series.

According to Android Authority, the Samsung USA website now has a link that directs users to a signup page. On this page, potential buyers of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series can express their interest and register to get notified when they can pre-order the next Galaxy S series device. Users get the option to enter their first and last name, e-mail address, and zip code on this page. They are also required to select their preferred carrier.

Once Samsung announces the date starting which they start taking pre-orders for these upcoming Galaxy S series handsets, these users will be among the first to be notified and shall be given first preference to pre-order the device. A banner on the top of the page also says that users stand a chance to receive extra savings on their purchase if they opt to reserve these upcoming handsets in advance.

Samsung is expected to launch several new handsets at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for February 6. This is just before the 2020 Mobile World Congress, where several other manufacturers are expected to launch their new smartphones and handheld gadgets.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Samsung is expected to launch its second foldable smartphone — the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip — at this very event.

Along with the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung will also launch the Samsung Galaxy S20 series at the event. There is also talk of Samsung launching a new variant of the Galaxy Buds at the same event.

Previous reports on Android Authority have revealed that the 2020 Galaxy S lineup shall consist of three handsets; the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Ultra. Several renders and press images of these handsets were also leaked. While the Galaxy S20 is now the accepted name for the new devices, the same lineup used to be referred to as the Samsung Galaxy S11 series in the past.

However, with the year 2020 marking the 10th anniversary of the Galaxy S lineup, there is a likelihood of Samsung dropping the aging naming scheme in favor of something new. The S20 lineup also makes it evident that the handset is from the year 2020.

All the Galaxy S series handsets will feature flagship-grade specifications and will come powered by Qualcomm’s newest Snapdragon 865 processors. All the models are also expected to feature significant improvements on the imaging front. Unfortunately, further details would only be revealed on February 6, the day these handsets are officially unveiled.