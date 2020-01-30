John Andretti Cause Of Death: How Did The Former NASCAR Driver Die?

NASCAR driver John Andretti has died at age 56, according to a statement released by Andretti Autosport. The nephew of legendary racer Mario Andretti, John Andretti passed away following a long battle with colon cancer.

“It’s with the heaviest of hearts we share that John Andretti has today lost his battle with cancer. John was a loving husband and father, a devoted son and a trusted cousin. He was a philanthropist, an advocate for the sport, a dedicated teammate, a driven competitor and most importantly a dear friend,” the statement reads in part.