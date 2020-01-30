Brunette Bombshell Niece Waidhofer Posts A Close-Up Of Her Cleavage, Talks About Her Bikini Addiction

Brunette model Niece Waidhofer shared a sizzling new photo with her 1.3 million followers on Instagram earlier today, where she was seen sporting a sexy swimsuit.

The bikini top was made of mauve-colored fabric and contained several triangular cutouts to showcase her incredible breasts. Both the top and bottom of her bathing suit included small gold clasps on the straps. The majority of her skin was exposed, including her fantastic cleavage and taut midriff. Her trademark gun tattoos peeked out from beneath her revealing panties, which also contained several cutouts.

Niece took a selfie of herself, aiming the camera straight toward her chest. She hooked her thumb under the middle section of her bra, flirtatiously tugging on it to tease her admirers. Sadly, the stunner’s gorgeous face was not visible in the shot due to the camera angle. She appeared to be at her Texan home, standing in front of a wall adorned with fairy lights.

“Hi my name is Niece and I am addicted to purchasing bikinis,” she wrote.

Her caption went on to explain her obsession with buying bathing suits, especially those that look similar to the ones she already owns. The model joked that she had been sober for “zero (0) days,” meaning she probably purchased the photographed outfit today.

Niece’s long dark hair was left down and straightened. She flirted with the camera, sticking out her tongue and licking her upper row of teeth.

Within an hour of going live, Niece’s post racked up almost 40,000 likes and greater than 900 comments. Fans took to her comment section to shower her compliments and praise. Several people lamented the fact her face wasn’t present in the image. Others related to her shopping addiction and wanted to know where she had bought her most recent bikini.

“That is literally the nicest bathing suit I’ve ever seen,” complimented one fan, adding a single flame emoji to their remark.

“The first step is admitting you have a problem. Well done,” wrote another admirer, inserting a thumbs-up emoji to their comment.

“Keep it up. I’m enjoying the results to be fair!” chimed in a third user.

“That is great bikini though! Those colors look great on you,” raved a fourth person.

Yesterday, Niece shared a steamy snap of herself post-shower in nothing but a fluffy towel. Her cleavage was front and center in that image, too and she also showcased her perfectly toned legs. It wound up receiving more than 83,000 likes.