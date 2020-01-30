‘The Young And The Restless’ Celebrates Renewal Through 2024 After 47 Years On Air

The Young and the Restless and its fans got great news this afternoon. The show officially announced that it was renewed for four more years through 2024, and viewers couldn’t be happier.

On Thursday, Y&R took to Twitter to give fans the good news.

“Get ready for even more surprise reveals, steamy romances, and heartwarming moments from #YR because we’ve got big news! The Young and the Restless has been renewed through 2024,” the official Y&R account tweeted.

Then, later the number one rated CBS Daytime drama dropped a video with several members of the cast celebrating the show’s renewal. It featured Tyler Johnson (Theo Vaderway), Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman), Hunter King (Summer Newman), Sasha Calle (Lola Rosales), Michael Mealor (Kyle Abbott), Mark Grossman (Adam Newman), and Donny Boaz (Chance Chancellor). In the clip, different members of the cast praised fans for helping make sure the show continues for the foreseeable future. They credited the viewers for ensuring that the soap opera has been on the air for 47 years, and with the renewal, now it will continue with new episodes through its 50th anniversary.

We're celebrating #YR's 4 year renewal here on set, and we have you to thank! We are so lucky to have amazing fans that tune in every weekday. Drop a ???? below to join the party! pic.twitter.com/nPviqDofrF — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 30, 2020

Fans were thrilled with the news, and the video has nearly 8,000 views in the first hour. Plus, it’s been liked and retweeted hundreds of times, and well over 200 Twitter users left something positive in the comments section.

“The best news, Congratulations to the whole cast and crew,” cheered one thrilled viewer who also left several celebratory emoji.

“Well deserved! Everyone on and off-screen does a wonderful job to present quality!!!” another fan praised.

However, not every person who replied had only positive words to say. Some also included some things that they hope to see happen over the next four years of the soap.

“Even though I’m happy about this — the writers MUST & I repeat MUST pick up the pace of the storylines! Heck, every episode must have a cliffhanger too! Really hoping to see change sooner rather than later!” demanded one somewhat disgruntled viewer.

Some other eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the celebration video included only younger members of the cast, even though it looked like the clip was hastily thrown together after the big news came through.

“I am happy for the renewal, but why are the actors playing non-legacy characters making the announcement while the others stand around awkwardly? If this is a sign of things to come, ugh,” a seemingly frustrated viewer wondered.

For those long-time fans who are less than thrilled by seeing so little of their older favorite cast members like Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott), Doug Davidson (Paul Williams), and Eric Braeden (Victor Newman), Braeden recently teased some upcoming storylines for February sweeps. He said that the new story arcs would bring out many of the soap veterans that viewers miss these days. It sounds like fans will get what they’re hoping for in terms of storylines as things heat up next month.

Congratulations to Y&R on its four-year renewal.