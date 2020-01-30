WWE Rumors: Big Updates On The Undertaker And Ronda Rousey’s Status For ‘WrestleMania 36’

WWE's biggest event of 2020 is in three months, but will the two former champs be there?

The biggest wrestling event of 2020 is coming up soon for WWE, and many fans are wondering if two of the most popular stars will be on the card. The Undertaker and Ronda Rousey have not been seen much in the last year, but that is not something totally unexpected as they usually only appear for special events. If the rumors swirling around are true, though, neither of those former champions are going to be in Tampa for WrestleMania 36

With a number of events set to happen before WrestleMania 36, anything is possible to transpire for the card. Injuries could occur, someone could get released, or plans could entirely change backstage with the creative team going in vastly different directions.

It is true that The Undertaker’s “Streak” is no longer in place after losing to Roman Reigns a few years ago, but he’s still a WrestleMania staple. He did not appear at last year’s big event and it appears as if he won’t be on the card for this year’s pay-per-view either.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., The Undertaker is not currently booked for a match at WrestleMania 36. He is said to be in negotiations with WWE officials regarding a match or possibly just an appearance, but nothing is set in stone yet.

One of the other big rumors floating around is that another former champion won’t be at WrestleMania 36 and her name is Ronda Rousey.

That same report states that Rousey is not scheduled for the card and will not be wrestling at the event in Tampa. This is kind of shocking for many fans as they expected her to be back by early 2020 and set up a match for the big pay-per-view.

Ronda Rousey hasn’t been seen anywhere in WWE since losing in the main event of WrestleMania 35. She was the Raw Women’s Champion at the time and lost in a Triple Threat Match which included Charlotte Flair and was ultimately won by Becky Lynch.

Wrestling Observer notes that the rumored top women’s matches for WrestleMania 36 will include two of those who were in last year’s main event. Charlotte Flair, the 2020 Royal Rumble winner, is expected to face NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley while Becky Lynch will face NXT’s Shayna Baszler.

Those matches are not yet confirmed, but likely.

Again, these are just rumors and should be taken as such at this time. Anything could happen in WWE and lead to The Undertaker having a match or Ronda Rousey coming back for a bout. If Rousey does choose to return, she would likely end up being placed in one of the top matches on the WrestleMania 36 card.