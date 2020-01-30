Cindy Prado Shares ‘How To Get A Beach Body’ In Tiny Pink Bikini On Instagram

Cindy Prado told fans how they could get their own beach bodies as she showed off her own in a brand new post on Instagram on Thursday. In a series of photos on her account, the model rocked a minuscule pink bikini that left very little to the imagination and grabbed fans’ attention.

The photos showed Cindy posing in front of a few rock formations in Malibu, California. In the background, ocean water could be seen flowing gently around the rocks. It appeared to be a mostly overcast day, but that didn’t stop Cindy from enjoying the California warmth in her tiny two-piece.

Cindy’s bikini featured a bandeau-style top that just barely contained her busty chest, allowing her ample cleavage to spill out. In addition, a gold ring at the center showed off even more skin. Cindy’s rock-hard abs were on full display between the top and a matching thong with a V-shaped cut.

The front of the bikini sat low on her waist to further show off her tummy, while the sides sat high on Cindy’s hips to emphasize her hourglass figure. The model’s pert derriere was fully exposed in the tiny bottom, as well as her long, lean legs.

Cindy accessorized her looks with a small, silver choker and a longer pendant necklace, as well as some small rings and gold hoop earrings. She also rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, light eyeshadow, thick lashes, and a light pink color on her full lips. Cindy’s long, ashy blond hair fell down her shoulders in luscious waves.

In the first photo, Cindy slightly crossed her legs and cocked one hip to further emphasize her figure. She ran a hand through her hair and parted her lips for the camera. The second photo was taken from the side and showed the babe leaning up against the rocks. She stuck her round booty out and arched her back. Finally, in the third photo, Cindy looked at the rocks above her.

Cindy’s post garnered more than 7,200 likes just under 200 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“The most perfect woman on God’s green Earth. There can be NO QUESTION,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“You are breathtaking,” another user added.

Cindy has proven time and again that she can rock any look. Earlier this week, the stunner sported a classy floral dress, which her fans loved just as much.