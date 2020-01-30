Russian Bombshell Ekaterina Zueva Does Perfect Split In A Tiny String Bikini

Ekaterina Zueva shared a hot new update to her Instagram page in which she shows off her amazing flexibility, and her 2.3 million fans are in awe.

On Thursday, January 30, the Russian bombshell took to the popular social media app to upload a photo of herself doing a perfect split in a tiny bikini that showcases her fit physique. The model also included a video that shows her getting into the difficult pose.

In the photo, Zueva can be seen on a wooden deck as she stands with one leg on the ground and other in the opposite direction, creating a perfectly straight line with her open legs. She is on her tiptoe, making the pose is even more fierce. Zueva has her right hand on the wooden rail for support.

The gorgeous waters of the ocean expand behind her in the background. Zueva did not add a geotag to her post, but recent posts that show her in the same bikini put Zueva in Bali.

The brunette bombshell is rocking a two-piece bathing suit in a pale pink shade that compliments her skin tone. The bikini top features a classic triangle cut with spaghetti straps that tie up behind her neck. The triangles are small, putting Zueva’s cleavage on display.

On her lower body, Zueva has on a pair of matching string bottoms with thin straps that tie on the sides. The straps sit high on her frame, helping showcase her strong hips and slender midsection. She did not reveal where her swimsuit is from.

Zueva has her dark hair pulled back in a low braid.

While Zueva’s body is facing the camera, her head is turned to face her left leg as she wraps her arm around her calf to pull it closer to her. The pose causes her core muscles to engage, showcasing her abs and obliques. As those who follow her will know, Zueva is passionate about yoga, which she indicates in her bio.

The post proved to be popular with Zueva’s fans. In just a few hours, the photo has been liked more than 23,400 times and commented on upwards of 500 times. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the post, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Absolutely love this,” one user wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Awesome skill,” raved another user, adding a string of clapping hands after the words.

“Gorgeous Legs on a Beautiful Woman,” a third fan raved.