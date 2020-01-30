Jonah Hill Posts ‘Awkward’ Photo With Kobe Bryant, Snoop Dogg Honors Him With ‘RIP Kobe’ Braids

Touching Kobe Bryant tributes on social media continue to roll in. Jonah Hill shared a moving tribute that honored both the Lakers legend, and his own late brother.

You may recognize the photo the actor posted, as it went viral 10 years ago. Hill has an admittedly “awkward” expression on his face while he’s sitting court side next to Bryant who is on the bench during a Lakers game.

In his Instagram post, Hill opens up about how much this photo means to him because it was taken by his brother, Jordan Feldstein. As reported by Yahoo, Feldstein passed away suddenly in December 2017 from a pulmonary embolism at the age of 40.

The Superbad actor starts his lengthy caption to the post by saying the photo has always made him laugh. When he was in his early 20s he would pose for “very awkward photos” whenever he had a chance to meet a celebrity he truly respected.

Hill had trepidation about making the post, but decided to put it up anyway.

“I hesitate to post this as it’s usually connected to humor. But for me this photo represents a LOT more,” he writes.

It’s the fact that his brother took the photo that makes it so special to the Moneyball actor. Plus, it marks the first time he and his brother had the privilege of meeting Bryant.

“We were literally buzzing with excitement to meet our hero and it’s one of my favorite memories ever. It’s my favorite memory with my brother,” Hill writes.

Sunday’s tragic helicopter accident has added even more meaning to the photo for the 36-year-old. In his post he goes on to discuss the “fleeting nature” of the “amazing things in life,” but adds this only makes them more precious.

Hill also says he believes both Bryant and his brother are not “resting in peace” but “hustling up there.”

Snoop Dogg has been busy posting various tributes to both Bryant and his daughter, Gianna all week. On Wednesday evening the Compton, California native posted a photo of his hair braided into the words “RIP Kobe” on the top of his head.

This comes after the rapper, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, posted a screenshot of a text message from his mom consoling him after Bryant’s passing.

“I think his passing has wounded us all. You need me I am here for you,” Broadus’ mother wrote.

As previously posted on The Inquisitr, Snoop was among several celebrities who had signed a petition for the NBA to change its logo to a silhouette of Bryant.