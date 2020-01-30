Texas Bombshell Brennah Black Shows Off Killer Figure In Sheer Lace Lingerie For Hot New Photo

Brennah Black shared a hot new update to her Instagram account that has her 520,000 fans drooling over her killer looks. On Thursday, January 30, the Texas hottie took to the popular social media platform to post a series of snapshots of herself rocking a lingerie set that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo, Black is seen striking different poses in an elegant living room. Interestingly, the blond bombshell added a geotag that reads Whole Food Market, which confused some of her fans. In the comments section, Black explained that that is where she was when she uploaded the photo, and not where the shoot took place.

Black is wearing a one-piece lingerie set in a black sheer lace fabric that exposes quite a bit of skin. However, the piece has a darker flower print on the bodice that censors the photo, preventing it from breaking Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.

The lingerie that two straps that go around Black’s neck and a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting her cleavage on display. In addition, the set boasts an open front, which exposes her stomach. A set of straps zigzag down her chest, adding extra detailing to the set. The garment also has high-cut legs that come up high on her sides, showcasing Black’s full, wide hips.

According to one of the tag she added to the photo, her lingerie is from Yandy, a brand that produces “sexy specialty apparel and costumes, per its Instagram bio.

Black is wearing her blond tresses in a middle part and down in straight strands. Her hair is pulled over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her chest. The beauty is also wearing a full face of makeup, with a dark smoky eye with white accents that match the overall tone of the shoot. Bronzer applied to her cheeks accentuate the structure of her face.

The photo quickly became a hit with her fans. In under half an hour, the photo has garnered more than 2,300 and upwards of 130 comments. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to rave about her beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji. Others also used the opportunity to poke fun at the geotag.

“This is incredible,” one user raved, trailing the words with a series of heart-eyes emoji.

“They sell yandy at Whole Foods? Is it organic?” replied another one.

“I think you are the most intimidatingly sexy woman I’ve ever seen,” a third fan chimed in, adding black hearts and fire at the end of the comment.