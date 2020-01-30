Fitness Model Linn Lowes Demonstates Intense Weight Workout In Sports Bra And Leggings

Fitness model Linn Lowes is sweating it out in the sexiest way possible. As fans who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Lowes is one of the top trainers in the industry and she boasts a following of over 2.2 million on Instagram alone. In the most recent video series that was posted on her page, the smokeshow sizzled in some seriously sexy athletic gear in three different video clips.
In the caption of the post, the model told her followers that she wants them to get the most out of their workouts while giving them a rundown of all of the exercises that she was doing in the videos. In the first post in the set, the blond beauty included side by side photos of herself doing face pulls, working different muscles in each frame. She left little to the imagination in a skimpy sports bra that criss-crossed in the back, showing off her sculpted back. Lowes paired the look with matching leggings, showing off her pert derriere.
Did you know the difference? Here to help you understand your body so you get the most out of every workout! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1️⃣ FACE PULLS – Watch the difference of how I’m pulling the handles here. The first one is amazing for over all shoulder health and focuses on your rotator cuff mostly. Your hands should be far apart and your hands should come up to your ears before your elbow does. Weight should be light!! The 2nd one focuses more on your rear delts (back of your shoulder) and traps. Here you’re stronger and can use much heavier weight! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 2️⃣ TRICEP CABLE – Both of these focuses on all 3 tricep heads BUT exercises preformed over your head puts extra emphasis on the long head. Why? It originates from your scapula and the other 2 heads originates from your your humerus, upper arm. So if you’re trying to build arms, don’t forget the over head one! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 3️⃣ CABLE CRISS CROSS – these can be preformed with dumbbells as well. When standing up straight or leaning a little bit forward your targeting your mid (lateral) delts, but when you lean forward you’re switching focus to your rear delts. It’s super common to do the lateral raise leaning forward too much, so keep that in mind ☺️ Hope you learned something from this! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Don’t forget to leave a double tap for support. Love you! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ???? Roddy Rich – Every Season (bass boosted)
Lowes also sported a pair of crisp white sneakers and wore her locks pulled back in a high bun. The second clip in the series showed her skills as she did some tricep cables while the last one gave fans a run-down of the cable criss-cross. The workout was also set to a good jam in Roddy Rich’s “Every Season.” The post has only been live for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention already. In addition to over 18,000 views, the video has also racked up over 200 comments — a number that continues to grow. Some of her followers took to the video to let her know that she looks stunning while many others dropped a line to let her know that they love the workout. A few more simply flooded the comments section with flame emoji.
INTENSE AB CIRCUIT for those who wanna step it up a notch after the weekend ???? 1️⃣ Decline plank with toe taps 10 per side 2️⃣ Weighted leg pull ins 12 reps 3️⃣ Oblique twists 10 per side 4️⃣ Lying cable crunch 10 reps Minimal rest between exercises. 2 minute rest between every finished round. ???? 5 rounds total! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ????????♀️ TAG A BADASS FRIEND ???? G-easy, Carnage – Down for me ft. 24hrs
“Your videos are very informative thank you!! And your back,” one fan commented.
“This helps so much, thank you so so much for making these kinds of videos,” a second chimed in, adding a single heart-eye emoji.
“Love these! More of these! Love the education piece of fitness!,” one more wrote.
