American Bombshell Celeste Bright Shows Off Perky Derriere In Barely-There Thong Bikini

Celeste Bright posted a hot new update to her Instagram page in which she shows off her pert derriere, and her 511,000 fans can barely contain their excitement.

On Thursday, January 30, the American model took to the popular social media app to share a sultry photo of herself in tiny bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

In the snapshot, Bright is striking a sexy pose on a beach next to a pier during golden hour, judging by the glowy light. The blond bombshell did not add a geotag to her post or indicate in the caption where the picture was taken.

Bright is rocking a pair of bikini bottoms featuring clear side straps that sit high on her frame. The main part of the bikini is so tiny, it nearly disappears on her body. Photographer Trung Nguyen shared a different snapshot from the same shoot on his own Instagram page that shows the bikini is white. The model did not share where her bikini is from.

The stunner has her side to the camera with her left leg in front, in a way that further showcases her booty.

Bright teamed her bikini with a white crop top with long sleeves. Her chest is puffed as she pulls on the tip of a strand of hair.

Bright is wearing her golden hair in a middle part and styled down in large, loose waves that give her the perfect beach look. Part of her hair is brushed over her right shoulder, while the rest cascades down her back.

The model has her head turned to the left as she looks at the camera straight-on with inquisitive eyes and lips parted. Bright appears to be wearing a light brown eyeshadow that gives depth to her eyes. Bronzer carefully applied to her cheeks helps accentuate the structure of her face.

The photo proved to be popular with her followers. In just a few hours, the photo has attracted more than 19,500 likes and upwards of 250 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to rave about her beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Boootayy,” one user wrote, adding a fire and a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Looking smokin Celeste,” replied another user, adding a trail of emoji depicting fire and red hearts.

“Gorgeous babe,” a third one raved, also including fire and heart-eyes emoji after the words.

“Another day to get it,” yet another one added.