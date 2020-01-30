John Cena Reportedly ‘Very Happy’ For Nikki Bella After Pregnancy Announcement

Nikki Bella shocked fans when she revealed that she is pregnant with Artem Chigvintsev’s baby. The couple have been in engaged since last November and by all accounts are very happy. Of course, some fans may wonder what Nikki’s ex-boyfriend, WWE wrestler John Cena, thinks about her pregnancy. According to a report from Hollywood Life, he is reportedly “very happy” for his ex and her fiance.

A source who is reportedly close to the WWE superstar revealed to the site, “John is very happy for Nikki and Artem. He loves that she has gotten to a place in her relationship where this is all happening for her.”

The two WWE superstars began dating in 2012. Much of their relationship was chronicled on the reality show Total Bellas where Nikki was open about her desire to be married and have kids. In 2017, John Cena proposed to Nikki at WrestleMania 33 in the wrestling ring. She accepted the proposal and things seemed to be great until they announced their split the following year. They reportedly briefly rekindled their romance before splitting for good in July 2018. In March 2019, Nikki confirmed her relationship with her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

Nikki isn’t the only one who is pregnant, though. Her twin sister, Brie Bella, is also pregnant and the sisters due dates are only a week and a half a part. The source told Hollywood Life that John is also happy for Brie and her husband, Daniel Bryan, with whom he is “great friends” with.

The source went on to explain that John has also moved on with his life saying, “He feels like everything happened the way it was supposed too. They both have the life they wanted. He is very happy that she is happy, it’s a beautiful moment for her and he is excited for her and everyone.”

A second source spoke to the site and explained, “He wishes nothing but the best for Nikki. Despite everything that happened between them in the past, he understands they wanted different things and chose different paths in life.”

This will be the first child for Nikki Bella who has been open about wanting to have kids one day. Her sister, Brie Bella, is already a mother to her 2-year-old daughter Birdie who she welcomed with her husband back in May 2017. The 36-year-old sisters are set to welcome their kids later this year.