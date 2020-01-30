Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In White Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun

Australian model Tarsha Whitmore gave her fans something to get excited about with her latest social media share. On Thursday, she updated her Instagram account with two photos that showed her sizzling in a white bikini.

Tarsha’s swimsuit top was a bandeau style that exposed a good deal of her cleavage. The strings on the sides of the bottoms were tied in bows and sat high on her hips, drawing the eye to the curve of her booty. Her smooth, bronze skin looked flawless as it popped against the white fabric. She looked like a goddess as she soaked up the sun.

One image captured the beauty as she leaned on one hand while holding her other hand in her hair. The pose gave her fans a nice look at her ample chest, as well as her hourglass figure. Also on display was her shapely shoulders and flat abs. She sat with one leg folded under her other one, showing off her toned thighs. She had a tranquil expression on her face with her eyes closed.

The second picture was similar to the first snap, except Tarsha was looking at the camera. She was smiling as she shielded her eyes from the sun with her hand.

The stunner wore her hair in a high ponytail with the ends falling in loose curls at the tops of her shoulders. Her makeup included smoky eye shadow, thick lashes and contoured cheeks. She wore a pink gloss on her lush lips, and her long nails were done with a French manicure. She accessorized the look with a small belly piercing.

She kept the caption short, simply mentioning that the bathing suit came from Meshki.

Many of Tasha’s followers expressed their appreciation for the post with heart and flame emoji, but others had a little bit more to say about it.

“Love your beautiful curvy body,” one fan told the Instagram model.

“Very nice!!” a second Instagram user said.

“That is one hot sexy beautiful lady,” commented a third follower.

“So gorgeous,” a fourth fan wrote.

Tarsha has been giving her followers plenty to get excited about over the past few weeks. From sexy lingerie to barely-there swimsuits to flirty dresses, she has worn just about everything — and looked good while doing it. One of her more popular posts in recent days showed her wearing a bikini as she sat on the sand while playfully tugging on her top.