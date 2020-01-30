Rick Scott Says Senate Will ‘Hopefully’ Acquit Donald Trump By Friday Night

Sen. Rick Scott spoke to Breitbart News on Thursday about the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump. Although Democrats continue to push for witnesses and hope to gain the four Republican votes necessary to extend the trial, Scott claims that this is unlikely to happen.

According to the 67-year-old politician, Trump may be acquitted by the end of the week.

“I think it’ll hopefully end Friday night, and then we will go back to doing good things for the country,” he said.

“I’m hoping that’s what is going to happen when each side presents their case. At that point we take the vote immediately. We say we’re not going to have witnesses, and we go forward and acquit the president. This is a partisan impeachment. It should never have happened. It’s not good for the presidency; it’s not good for the country.”

The push to hear from more witnesses has intensified after leaks from the upcoming book from National Security Adviser John Bolton, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir. Reports of the leaks suggest that the book supports the accusations against Trump that say he leveraged military aid to push Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, Joe and Hunter Biden.

According to Scott, the Democratic-led push to hear from more witnesses is an attempt to “cover-up for Joe Biden.”

“I mean he’s got big problems. I mean he brags about getting rid of a prosecutor,” Scott said.

Scott is referring to Biden’s push to have Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired. Per CNN, Biden’s push was due to Shokin failing to prosecute corruption as he was hired to do, which conflicts with the GOP’s narrative that it was to cover his son’s alleged crimes while working at the Ukrainian natural gas company, Burisma.

Shokin was accused of failing to prosecute corruption among elites and hindering relevant investigations. According to CNN, Shokin’s deputy, Vitaliy Kasko, resigned and claimed that the office of his former boss was corrupt. Regardless, Republicans continue to point to corruption among Biden and his son, Hunter, amid the call for witnesses.

As The Inquisitr reported, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that Trump could not be acquitted without hearing fro new witnesses. She expressed hope that the Senate will move forward with hearing from witnesses and pushed for Republicans to leave a tie to Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, John Roberts.

The Senate will vote on whether to hear from witnesses on Friday.