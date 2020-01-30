Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Smokes Cigarette & Rocks G-String Panties In Scandalous New Photo

Suzy Cortez’s most recent Instagram update has her fans blushing. As those who follow the black haired beauty know, Cortez regularly shows off her famous figure in a wide-range of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and more. In the most recent photo that was posted on her page, the model left virtually nothing to the imagination in another incredibly revealing look.

For the occasion, Cortez struck a pose front and center in front of a window with drapes but she did not specifically reveal her location. The model quite literally let it all hang out, going topless while pushing together her breasts with her hands as her long, dark locks draped over them. She paired the look with some lacy, black gloves and a g-string bottom, showing off her rock hard abs as well as her fit thighs.

To add to the look, she wore a floppy black hat that covered part of her face, showing off her plump lips with a stunning application of red lipstick. Cortez also bit a cigarette between her lips and appeared to be rocking a white necklace to complete the NSFW ensemble. Since the photo went live on her page a few short hours ago, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention from her 2 million-plus fans.

So far, the post has racked up over 19,000 likes in addition to well over 100-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks beautiful while countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few more took to the post to let her know that they are going to subscribe to her website while others just used emoji. The majority of fans commented in Spanish while some others chimed in in English.

“Amazing abs, you are very beautiful,” one fan commented on the photo, adding a single red heart emoji.

“Thats so good. You look incredible,” another Instagram user gushed with a few flame emoji tied to the end of the post.

“She’s very beautiful and that body is just ridiculous,” a third social media user raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in another red-hot look that time while rocking a sky-high ponytail. For the photo op, the smokeshow had on a tight orange push-up bra paired with some colorful bikini bottoms that had a tropical pattern on them, including palm trees, watermelon and flip flops. Once again her rock hard abs and toned legs took center stage and it comes as no surprise that the photo garnered over 17,000 likes.