Hungarian Fitness Model Anita Herbert Compares Her Bikini Bodies With Unusual Before-And-After Photo

Anita Herbert shared a new update to her Instagram page in which she asks her 2.1 million followers if they prefer her physique from her competition days or her current body.
On Thursday, January 30, the Hungarian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post the unusual evolution photo of herself wearing bikinis, and her fans are loving it.
The picture on the left shows Herbert several years ago when she used to compete in bikini division. In this shot, the model looks shredded. Her tanned skin is highlighted by fibrous musculature throughout her body, particularly her abs, shoulders and arms.
The brunette bombshell is wearing a two-piece boasting a sparkly black fabric and rhinestone details. The bikini top has strass straps that go around her neck and small triangles that put her cleavage on display. She teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms with the same rhinestone straps sitting high on her sides.
In the “after” picture, Herbert has on a pair of red bikini bottoms that tie on the sides. She is also wearing a black sweater, which Herbert is lifting up to expose her midsection.
This photo shows Herbert flaunting a fuller figure that is equally fit, but not shredded like the “before” example.
Left or right? ???? . The perfect body doesn’t exist… . But a happier YOU does!???? . Everyone wants to live their best life, and YES do that . BUT, live the life that is best for☝????YOU , NOT the one best for IG. . I think a lot of people have the misconception that being “fit” means having 6-pack abs and a shredded physique. . When in reality it goes much deeper than that . Fitness is about being happy in your own ????????skin and developing the right ????mindset to become the BEST version of YOURSELF! . When I used to compete in bikini division, it was ALL about my physical appearance . Long workouts every day, sometimes 2x a day, doing LOADS of cardio ???? and keeping track of every little bite I ate . My physique was on point, but I was NOT ????????♀enjoying my life.( no????, no ????, no going out with friends etc) . BUT, at that time i had a GOAL ???? in mind, so for me, it was worth the sacrifice. . Nothing is wrong with competing, if that’s your goal & you realize that its only temporary. . Having a strict diet is ❌not good for long term health and definitely not sustainable. . The lifestyle I lead now is so much more SOUL ????HEALTHY: . I don’t track my food, I implement intermittent fasting 5 days a week, I keep my workouts to ⏰1-hour max, the gym does NOT consume my life, and I spend my time on the things that really matter. . ✅Mental health ✅Sustainable nutrition ✅BALANCE . And this is what I preach & teach to all my clients as well. . ????Fitness is about incorporating healthy routine and habits into your life . LADIES, your health shouldn’t feel like a chore, it should feel natural & something that you can maintain FOREVER???? . Taking care of your body, mind, and soul without stressing yourself out and killing yourself for perfection is the GOAL! . and my main goal now is to help you understand & achieve that???? Tap ???????? #FitQueenMeals to see how my girls eat #FitQueenChallenge #TeamAnitaHerbert . ????Ready to became a FitQueen⁉️ . ‼️Click the link in my bio & Join us????♀️???? . For more info comment below???????? or email me at info@anitaherbert.com
Herbert included the word “diet” on the “before” photo, and “lifestyle” on the “after.” In her caption, she goes on to address her reality during these two different phases of her life.
“My physique was on point, but I was NOT enjoying my life. (no [wine], no [burgers], no going out with friends etc),” she said of her competing days, adding that, even though that life is not for her anymore, she had a goal and her sacrifices were worth it.
Today, she has incorporated her passion for fitness in her daily life, which is a lifestyle that is “soul healthy.”
The post quickly became popular with her fans. Within the first hour, the photo has attracted more than 11,500 likes and upwards of 440 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to engage with her caption, sharing which version of her physique they like best.
“Both but the lifestyle you look happy and like a more attainable goal for anyone,” one user chimed in.
“Rigth!!! You looks younger and more beautiful,” said another fan.
“Def. on the right! [flexed bicep emoji] Totaly agree!” a third one replied
“Right, you look healthier,” another user added.