Hungarian Fitness Model Anita Herbert Compares Her Bikini Bodies With Unusual Before-And-After Photo

Anita Herbert shared a new update to her Instagram page in which she asks her 2.1 million followers if they prefer her physique from her competition days or her current body.

On Thursday, January 30, the Hungarian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post the unusual evolution photo of herself wearing bikinis, and her fans are loving it.

The picture on the left shows Herbert several years ago when she used to compete in bikini division. In this shot, the model looks shredded. Her tanned skin is highlighted by fibrous musculature throughout her body, particularly her abs, shoulders and arms.

The brunette bombshell is wearing a two-piece boasting a sparkly black fabric and rhinestone details. The bikini top has strass straps that go around her neck and small triangles that put her cleavage on display. She teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms with the same rhinestone straps sitting high on her sides.

In the “after” picture, Herbert has on a pair of red bikini bottoms that tie on the sides. She is also wearing a black sweater, which Herbert is lifting up to expose her midsection.

This photo shows Herbert flaunting a fuller figure that is equally fit, but not shredded like the “before” example.

Herbert included the word “diet” on the “before” photo, and “lifestyle” on the “after.” In her caption, she goes on to address her reality during these two different phases of her life.

“My physique was on point, but I was NOT enjoying my life. (no [wine], no [burgers], no going out with friends etc),” she said of her competing days, adding that, even though that life is not for her anymore, she had a goal and her sacrifices were worth it.

Today, she has incorporated her passion for fitness in her daily life, which is a lifestyle that is “soul healthy.”

The post quickly became popular with her fans. Within the first hour, the photo has attracted more than 11,500 likes and upwards of 440 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to engage with her caption, sharing which version of her physique they like best.

“Both but the lifestyle you look happy and like a more attainable goal for anyone,” one user chimed in.

“Rigth!!! You looks younger and more beautiful,” said another fan.

“Def. on the right! [flexed bicep emoji] Totaly agree!” a third one replied

“Right, you look healthier,” another user added.