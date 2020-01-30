Vanessa Hudgens Opts For Soaking Wet Look In Racy Black Bathing Suit For ‘Thirsty Thursday’ Post

Vanessa Hudgens opted for a soaking wet look in a racy bathing suit photo, which was posted to her Instagram account on Thursday.

In the sexy snap, Vanessa rocked a slick, black one-piece suit as she posed seductively in a swimming pool. The former High School Musical star showcased all of her enviable curves in the photo, including her toned arms, tiny waist, ample cleavage, curvy hips, and lean legs.

The actress had her long, dark hair pushed back in wet strands behind her head as she posed with her arms resting on top of her dark locks.

Vanessa wore a full face of makeup in the shot, which she deemed a Thirsty Thursday pic in her caption. The application included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and dramatic black eyeliner. She completed the look with a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark berry lipstick on her plump pout.

In the background of the photo, tons of green foliage can be seen as the actress went for a night swim.

Of course, many of Vanessa’s over 37 million followers went wild for the post, and made short work of clicking the like button more than 779,000 times while leaving nearly 3,000 comments within the first three hours after it was published to her account.

“Your the perfect woman and we love you,” one of Vanessa’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Good to see you doing better and living your best life now. Best of wishes,” another adoring fan said.

“With that incredible body and even lovelier smile, you can never post or have too many,” a third comment read.

“Somewhere out there is guy who will give you what you deserve sweet Vanessa. You just haven’t found him yet. You need to find the perfect man for you, and we’ll all be here rooting for you to find your true love. Maybe he’s a regular guy and not an actor! Just saying…” a fourth social media user said, referring to the actress’ recent breakup with longtime boyfriend Austin Butler..

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just hours earlier Vanessa stunned fans yet again when she posed in a skimpy black bralette and some leopard-print bottoms.

The ensemble showcased the brunette bombshell’s flawless figure, as she gave fans a peek at her comfy pajama look in the selfie.

Vanessa Hudgens’ fans also appeared to approve of that snap. It has racked up over 719,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments in the span of just 14 hours.