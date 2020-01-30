Georgia Executes Donnie Lance For 1997 Killing Of Ex-Wife And Her Boyfriend

Donnie Cleveland Lance, a Georgia man, convicted for the 1997 murders of his ex-wife and her boyfriend was executed on Wednesday. According to CBS News, Donnie is the first inmate to be executed in Georgia this year.

The 66-year-old convict was given a dose of lethal injection at the state prison in Jackson. Authorities pronounced him dead at 9:06 p.m., a statement issued by the Georgia attorney general’s office confirmed.

According to the CBS News report, Lance did not issue a final statement when he was given a chance to make one. He also declined an offer from prison officials to have a chaplain say a prayer just before the execution. Lance was strapped to a gurney as the lethal injection was administered to him and stayed motionless for most of the time.

The warden reportedly left the execution chamber at 8:54 p.m, just minutes after the injection was administered. Donnie reportedly took a dozen breaths before becoming entirely still three minutes after the warden left. He was declared dead a few minutes later.

Donnie was convicted for the murder of his ex-wife Lance had been sentenced to death for the murder of Sabrina “Joy” Lance and her boyfriend Dwight “Butch” Wood Jr. The crime leading to Donnie’s execution happened on November 8, 1997, at Wood’s home located in Jackson County, Georgie, around 60 miles away from Atlanta.

According to court documents, Lance reportedly went to Wood’s home on the day of the incident with an intent to kill. Carrying a shotgun with him, Donnie kicked Wood’s front door open and shot Wood before he could respond. He then beat Lance to death using the butt of his shotgun.

Donnie has, over the years, maintained that he had not killed the couple.

Continue to contact the Georgia Board of Pardons and Parole about the Jan. 29 execution of #DonnieClevelandLance. Everyone deserves mercy. The death penalty only creates more victims. pic.twitter.com/mPAO4Hh4Ta — Minutes Before Six (@minbefore6) January 27, 2020

He was convicted for the murders even after authorities said there were no witnesses to the case. Investigators were also unable to trace the murder weapon. During his trial, Donnie’s lawyers had also argued that no physical evidence was found at the scene of the crime that connected Donnie to the murders. They also blamed that prosecutors focused only on him for the entire duration of the investigation and the subsequent trial.

Prosecutors, however, argued that there was overwhelming circumstantial evidence that pointed towards Donnie. They also argued that Donnie had a long history of abuse with his ex-wife. He was accused of assaulting her during their marriage and even after they separated. They also alleged that alcohol abuse played a role in Donnie’s aggressive behavior towards his ex-partner.

In September 2019, Donnie’s lawyers filed for a DNA test on the various pieces of evidence recovered from the scene of the crime. They also asked for a fresh trial. The request was, however, turned down.

On Wednesday, just hours before Donnie was to be executed, the GeorgiaSupreme Court declined to hear a final appeal filed to stop Donnie’s execution. The petition aimed at saving Donnie’s life had statements from his adult children Stephanie Lance Cape and Jessie Lance, who appealed to the court to save their father’s life.