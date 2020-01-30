Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals Angelina Pivarnick Is Still Not Speaking To ‘Jersey Shore’ Costars

It appears that Angelina Pivarnick may still be upset at her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costars following a toast her bridesmaids from the show gave at her wedding. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi recently opened up to Us Weekly and explained that Angelina is still not talking to her.

“You’ll see on the show, you know, with the wedding and everything. We apologized,” Snooki explained talking about Angelina’s November 2019 wedding to Chris Larangeira.

The wedding included Snooki, Jenni “JWOww” Farley, and Deena Cortese as her bridesmaids. Other Jersey Shore stars including Paul “DJ Pauly DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro were in attendance at the wedding.

The drama started when the women gave their bridesmaids speeches which reportedly included some jokes that Angelina didn’t exactly find funny. According to a previous report, while the jokes were reportedly meant to be “all in good fun,” others didn’t find the jokes “kind” and their speeches were even described as “messed up.” Allegedly, Angelina stormed off after the speeches and was upset. Despite her costars apologizing to her, she apparently still has not forgiven them for their wedding day speeches.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Snooki again reiterated that she, Deena, and JWoww weren’t trying to be mean in their speeches.

“Obviously we weren’t being malicious about it. It was just, you know, we were trying to be funny for the show and, like, in general,” the mom-of-three explained.

It sounds like the entire ordeal may be shown on a later episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and fans will be able to judge for themselves whether or not the jokes were all in good fun or if the women crossed a line in their bridesmaids speeches. Reportedly, the wedding guests booed the women. If that is the case, then fans can expect a drama-filled episode.

Despite the negative news surrounding the wedding speeches, Snooki admits that she, Jenni, and Deena apologized to their co-star. However, Angelina reportedly hasn’t reached out to Snooki, JWoww, or Deena. Nevertheless, Snooki doesn’t seem to let that bother her.

The reality show star admitted, “We apologized. She never responded back. So, you know, it’s kinda just where we’re moving on.”

The mom-of-three and owner of the Snooki Shop recently revealed to her fans her shocking decision to retire from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. She admitted that she can’t “do it” anymore and revealed she “hates” being away from her three young children while filming.