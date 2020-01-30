Detroit Woman Youlette Wedgeworth Accused Of Biting Off An Inch Of A Man’s Tongue During A ‘Friendly’ Kiss

Police recovered the missing portion of his tongue from his bedroom.

A Detroit woman is accused of biting off an inch-long portion of a man’s tongue during what police are describing as a “friendly” kiss, The Detroit Free Press reports.

Police say that Youlette Wedgeworth, 52, went to a friend’s apartment in the nearby community of Center Line, and the two engaged in consensual kissing. At some point during the act, Wedgeworth allegedly bit off the tip of the 68-year-old man’s tongue. As of this writing, it remains unclear why.

When police arrived, they allegedly found the man bleeding, and with about an inch of his tongue bitten off. They allegedly found the bitten-off piece in his bedroom.

The man was taken to an area hospital. His condition has not been made public, as of this writing. Further, The Detroit Free Press notes that it’s unclear whether or not his tongue can be reattached.

In fact, tongue reattachment surgery has been around for about two decades. Back in 1997, The San Francisco Chronicle reported on the first-ever (at the time) tongue reattachment surgery. A 16-year-old boy had bitten off a piece of his tongue, and surgeons were able to reattach it using sutures finer than a human hair, in a seven-hour procedure.

It remains unclear, as of this writing, if there are any surgeons in the Detroit area capable of performing such a procedure.

offthelefteye / Pixabay

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said that he’s seen some things in his career, but never anything like this.

“I believe this is the first case of this nature in my twenty-seven years in the Prosecutor’s Office,” he said.

Wedgeworth was taken to jail and charged with one count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor that carries with it a maximum penalty of up to one year behind bars. Additionally, because she already had a concurrent case out of Detroit for an unrelated alleged crime, she was ordered held in jail, and her bond was set at $25,000.

Her first court appearance will be on February 19, according to the prosecutor’s office.

This is not the first time that a Michigan woman has been accused of biting off a portion of a man’s tongue in an act of alleged assault.

Back in 2016, as Grand Rapids’ WZZM-TV reported in August 2019, Desirea M. Glatfelter allegedly bit off the tip of a man’s tongue as they were kissing. Glatfelter said that she did so as an act of self-defense, because she feared that she was about to be sexually assaulted.