Emily Ratajkowski Pulls Down Her Pants To Rock A Quartet Of NSFW Looks From All Angles

Emily Ratajkowski has never been shy when it comes to showing off her rocking body. After all, she came to fame largely by appearing nude in the video for Robin Thicke’s risque anthem, “Blurred Lines.” On Thursday, EmRata turned up on Instagram with another sassy update that revealed her curvy body in a variety of NSFW poses.

The fresh update served as a way for the 28-year-old model-mogul to announce both the newest collection in her fashion line and also the new site for the entire online shop. According to the Inamorata Women site, the clothing that carries her name shows a lot about who she is as a personality with celebrity status.

“The Southern California beach town she grew up in, model, actress, feminist, and designer Emily Ratajkowski brings you INAMORATA WOMAN–a collection rife with easy, body-conscious essentials for the unexpected nature of the city.”

In the quartet of images Emily posted on the social media site, she wore a bra and panty set from the polka dot collection, a sheer ensemble that allowed her enviable curves to be front and center. To call as much attention as possible to the racy garments, Emrata paired her underwear with distressed jeans that had been pulled down low enough to show all the stylish aspects of the sexy lingerie.

In the first image, she faced front while kneeling on the ground. Her jeans were unbuttoned and pulled down so that the front of her thong panties had been revealed. She wore her hair in a deep part with the long locks trailing down her side as she placed one hand near her tilted head.

In the second photo, Emily faced sideways as she put one arm across the front of her just under her breast. The jeans she wore looked as if they might fall off of her if she moved.

The third image was a variation of the second image, with EmRata placing her hands in the back of her while hanging onto the falling jeans.

Then, in the final image, Emily crouched down and leaned most of her weight on one bent knee as she stared into the camera. Her luxurious tresses hung down one side of her, hitting very near her cleavage as she placed both hands on her toned thighs.

Among her 25.2 million followers, Emrata earned plenty of admiration for her most recent Instagram update. Within an hour of the post going live on the platform, she earned more than 363,000 likes and nearly 1,100 comments.

Many left emoji instead of words while others talked about the post and the woman who posed for the update.

“Ummm well this is amazing omg!!” stated a follower, who added two heart-eye face emoji.

“U are hand made,” quipped a second fan.

“My life,” gushed a third Instagram user, who added a heart-eye face emoji and a fire emoji.