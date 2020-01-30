Hilde Osland Shows Off Her Fabulous Curves In Crop Top & Skintight Jeans

Norwegian-born model Hilde Osland has been exploring New Zealand over the past few days, and has shared some of her adventures with her 2.5 million Instagram followers. On Thursday, she took to the photo-sharing platform to show off her perfect backside in a sexy crop top and a snug-fitting pair of jeans.

According to the geotag for the post, the beauty was at Cape Reinga — the northern-most tip of the Aupouri Peninsula — which is at the northern end of the country. She was walking on a road that was leading to the famous lighthouse that overlooks where the Tasman Sea meets the Pacific Ocean.

The update consisted of two images that were similar, as they both captured Hilde from behind. One picture caught her hair as it blew in the wind, and the other snap showed her looking off to the side.

She wore a pink crop top that featured a lace detail on the back. It also loosely laced up the back, giving her followers a look at her smooth, bronze skin. The cute number also showed quite a bit of bare skin around her waistline, highlighting her hourglass shape. Hilde paired the top with figure-hugging jeans that accentuated her perky derrière.

The Instagram star wore her thick, luscious hair pulled back in a low ponytail and used a scarf wrapped around her head as a headband. She looked to be wearing a face full of makeup, but it was hard to see her face from the angle of the photo. She accessorized the casual look with hoop earrings in her ears.

The update was popular, garnering over 22,000 likes within an hour of Hilde posting it.

In the caption, she said the making the trek was one of the coolest things she has ever done.

Her fans raved over the stunning view.

“I could look at that view all day,” joked one admirer.

“The view is terrific! Oh and there’s even a lighthouse,” a second fan said.

“Perfect location for a beautiful shot you’re killing it,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“You are so beautiful,” a fourth follower told Hilde.

Hilde’s updates often include her looking sensational in exotic locales. Her travels have taken her to places such as Bali and Canada. But this bombshell does not have to be anywhere special to look smoking hot. In fact, she looked drop-dead gorgeous standing in a doorway wearing a set of pink lingerie not too long ago.