Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll Seeks Donald Trump’s DNA, Claiming It Will Match Sample On Her Dress

Writer E. Jean Carroll, who found fame writing an advice column in Elle magazine, is now seeking DNA evidence from President Donald Trump (via The Washington Post). The move comes after the columnist claimed in her recently released memoir, What Do We Need Men For?: A Modest Proposal, that the former New York businessman sexually assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s.

In addition to the allegations of sexual assault, Carroll also claimed that she still owns the dress worn during her encounter with Trump.

According to Roberta Kaplan, Ms. Carroll’s lawyer, the request asked that the sample be delivered by March 2 for “analysis and comparison against unidentified male DNA present on the dress.”

“We’ve requested a simple saliva sample from Mr. Trump to test his DNA, and there really is no valid basis for him to object,” she said.

A lab report had already been conducted on the garment and found the DNA of at least four different people on the sleeve. At least one of them was male. The columnist’s legal team added that several other potential people had been tested and did not match the male DNA.

“Unidentified male DNA on the dress could prove that Donald Trump not only knows who I am, but also that he violently assaulted me in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman and then defamed me by lying about it and impugning my character,” Carroll said in a statement Thursday.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Meanwhile, President Trump has claimed innocence in the matter, claiming that she was “totally lying” about alleged assault.

As a result of Trump’s rhetoric, Carroll took the step in November to sue President Trump in state court in New York — claiming that he had hurt her reputation and career.

As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump’s team tried to throw out the case after arguing that her team could not bring the case in New York after serving papers in Washington D.C. However, a judge rejected President Trump’s argument earlier this month, allowing Carroll and her legal team to seek discovery and depositions.

A judge will likely make the final decision on whether Trump will be required to submit DNA evidence, despite Kaplan’s insistence that the request was a normal aspect of discovery.

In addition to Trump, Carroll named a number of men in her book who she claimed assaulted her — including former CBS boss Les Moonves. Meanwhile, Trump himself has been the subject of multiple sexual assault claims as well.