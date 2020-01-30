Instagram Hottie Lyna Perez Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Turtleneck & Minuscule Daisy Dukes

Lyna Perez rocked a very revealing turtleneck and some tiny shorts for her most recent NSFW Instagram photo. The hot model wowed her fans with the shot on Thursday afternoon.

In the sexy snap, Lyna was posing with her arms to her sides and her head turned, as she rocked a sheer, white long-sleeved top. The brunette bombshell left little to the imagination in the shirt, as her bare chest could be seen underneath.

Lyna paired the top with some super-short Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts rode up high on the model’s hips, as the ensemble showed off her long, lean legs, ample bust, curvy hips, and tiny waist.

Lyna wore her dark brown hair parted in the middle and styled in full waves that cascaded over her shoulders. She also rocked a glam makeup look for the shot.

The application consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink blush on the apples of her cheeks. She completed the style with a shimmering highlighter on her face, a dark berry color on her full lips, and a bronzed glow all over her body.

In the caption of the photo, Lyna revealed to fans that she didn’t think the turtleneck was doing its job. In the background, a stunning mansion, complete with bright green lawn, could be seen.

Of course, many of Lyna’s over 4.6 million followers made short work of showing their support for the post. The photo raked in more than 36,000 likes and nearly 800 comments in the first hour after it was shared to the platform.

“How is it not doing it’s job? It’s literally turtled on your neck… lol,” one of Lyna’s followers joked in the comments section.

“You are absolutely gorgeous and you look good in anything you wear,” another adoring fan said.

“Are you wearing a turtleneck????? I barely noticed that……sorry..!” a third social media user remarked.

“Didn’t notice it was a turtleneck until I read the caption,” a fourth person stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lyna delighted her fans earlier this week when she posed in a silky white top that she left unbuttoned to fall off of her shoulders and display her massive cleavage. In the caption of the post, the model shared her appreciation for all of her followers.

That photo also proved to be a popular upload for Lyna. To date, the snap has garnered over 139,000 likes and more than 2,100 comments from her loyal fans.