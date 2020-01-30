Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Chapman Credits Gal Pal Moon Angell For Helping Him Let Go Of Suicidal Thoughts

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Dog’s Most Wanted star Duane Chapman has not hidden the fact that he navigated a deep depression after his wife Beth Chapman died last summer. In an appearance on The Dr. Oz show set to air on Monday, he opens up about the suicidal thoughts he was having and how he was pulled back from them.

Dog will be appearing on Dr. Oz’s show alongside his rumored girlfriend Moon Angell. Fans of Dog the Bounty Hunter know that Moon was Beth’s personal assistant and good friend, and she also dated Dog’s son Garry at one point. This rumored relationship has not necessarily gone over well with some of Dog’s family members.

Despite that, it seems that he has come to rely on Moon extensively and gives her credit for helping him through some very dark days after Beth’s death. He has shared before that he was suicidal at one point in those initial weeks or months after he said goodbye to his beloved wife.

During his appearance on Dr. Oz’s show, set to air on Monday, February 3, Dog reveals specifics. People details that Dog will share that he called Moon during an especially tough time after Beth died.

“Well, I couldn’t stop crying. I’m Apache, I wasn’t going to commit suicide with a gun or something. I was going to take a lot of pills because she left — Beth left all her big pills there. So I thought, I just need one drink of water,” Dog recounts.

After sharing this, Dog confirms to Dr. Oz through tears that he was ready to commit suicide. He credits Moon for changing his mind, and she suggests that she didn’t coddle him in trying to pull him away from those thoughts.

“I say brutally honest… He needs to get going. We need him to get back on the show and get him busy again,” Moon explained.

Viewers will also see Dog seemingly propose to Moon during this upcoming show. Previews show him surprise her by asking if she will marry him, and it seems that Dr. Oz was surprised too.

Details that have emerged since the taping suggest that Dog may have been serious at that particular moment. However, insiders say that Dog and Moon are not actually engaged now, nor are they planning to marry at this point.

Despite the deep grief he has endured since Beth’s death, Dog is said to be working on a second season of Dog’s Most Wanted. It seems likely that fans will see many of these tough moments during those upcoming episodes, along with the controversial shift in this relationship he has with Moon.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.