Kendall Jenner Says That Kourtney Kardashian’s Drama With Her Sisters Will Get ‘Crazier’ On ‘KUWTK’

Kendall Jenner revealed that fans can expect more sister drama on the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The model recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and the host asked her about what viewers can look forward to when the show returns for Season 18, which is set to appear later this year. According to Hollywood Life, Jenner said to DeGeneres that there will be more confrontations between Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters on the show. Jenner confirmed that, not only will Kourtney be coming back on the show after stating she would be making her exit, things are set to become more intense between her, Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

“I think Kourtney kind of has boundaries, which is totally understandable. I think, to answer your question a little further, I’ve always kind of not let my personal life entirely on the show so it’s just kind of always been a thing for me,” Jenner said after DeGeneres asked if Kourtney would be appearing on Keeping Up.

“But then with Kourtney, she did at one point let her personal life be on the show and so now it’s a bit more of a shift I guess for everyone to understand. I don’t think she’s fully confirmed to not be on the show. Let’s just say it gets a little bit crazier before it gets any better. There’s some pretty crazy things that happen.”

Kourtney said last year that the upcoming season of Keeping Up would be her last. The Poosh founder, who has been on the E! series since it began in 2007, wanted to step back and be more involved as a mom to her three children– Mason, 10, Penelope,7 and Reign, 4. Kourtney has also said in the series that she wanted to be more mindful of what she reveals on the show, which caused problems with her sisters at the time. The oldest Kardashian sister expressed on the show that “life is short” and didn’t feel the need to record every moment of her life for their fans.

Jenner also said that fans will see her and Kylie Jenner working on a new venture together. While the two sisters own a clothing line together, the runway star shared that she has yet to work on a collaboration with Kylie for her Kylie Cosmetics makeup line. She said that the new season will show how they decided on what to add to the collection before its launch, which has yet to be revealed.