Alexis Ren Sizzles In Black Dress After Social Media Absence: ‘I Was Thinking Of Being In Sweatpants Here’

Alexis Ren looks gorgeous in another social media update that was shared on her page. Over the past week, the model has been relatively quiet on the platform with her last post coming on January 19. But luckily for fans, Ren jumped back on the social media bandwagon earlier today, sharing two new photos as well as a little joke in the caption.

The model did not specifically reveal to fans where she was in the post but she struck a pose in front of a navy step-and-repeat while joking that she would rather be in sweatpants. Ren was photographed from just below the chest, up and appeared to be wearing a black dress that left little to the imagination, showing off ample amounts of cleavage. She styled her long, dark locks down and straight while sporting a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.

In the second image in the set, the model rocked the same look but this particular image was taken at a closer angle. In that photo, the Ren showed off her beautiful face once again while accessorizing with a large pair of gold hoop earrings. Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned the social media sensation a ton of attention with over 479,000 likes in addition to well over 1,500 comments in just an hour.

Many of Ren’s fans commented on the photo to gush over her beauty while countless others couldn’t help but comment on her killer cleavage. A few more dropped a line to let her know that they are huge fans and many others had to comment on the part where she mentioned that she would rather be in sweatpants. Of course, a handful of other followers had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji.

“Such an ANGEL!!! Love ya lots Alexis,” one fan commented, adding a few red heart emoji to the end of their post.

“One of the most beautiful girls I’ve ever seen,” a second social media user added.

“Hottest woman on the planet hands down,” one more raved in addition to a series of flame emoji.

