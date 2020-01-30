Blond Bombshell Charly Jordan Points Out Her Stretchmarks In White Panties For New Topless Selfie

Charly Jordan wasn’t afraid to show some serious skin for her latest batch of Instagram photos. The blond bombshell shared the sultry snap with her fans on Thursday.

In the sexy pictures, Charly is seen going completely topless while wearing nothing but a pair of white netted panties. The sheer underwear flaunted the model’s curvy hips and long lean legs.

Charly’s topless appearance showcased her flat tummy, rock hard abs, and toned arms. She wore her long, golden locks parted down the center and styled in loose strands that fell over her shoulders and covered her bare chest.

Charly also rocked a full face of makeup in the photo. The glam look consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and a shimmering eye shadow. She added a bronzed glow all over her body, a soft highlighter on her face, and light pink gloss on her full lips to complete the style.

The other photos in the slideshow featured close-up images of her naked torso as she laid on a bed made up with white linens and tugged at the lingerie.

In the caption of the photos, Charly pointed out that her stretchmarks are visible in the pictures. However, she says she loves and embraces the marks and isn’t afraid to showcase her natural skin for her posts.

Meanwhile, many of Charyl’s over 2.6 million followers quickly began to respond to the post, clicking the like button a whopping 144,000 times while leaving more than 660 comments within the first hour after the pics were uploaded.

“Same girl my stretch marks poppin!!!!! Make us unique,” one of Charly’s fans wrote in the comments section.

“I got the same stuff, I was kinda insecure at first but this should not hold us down,” another follower stated.

“You’re so perfect thank you for sharing REAL beauty and inspiring women to be themselves. Stretch marks rule!” a third social media user remarked.

“Your stretch marks are gorgeous, it’s inhuman not to have them. One of my favorite parts of the women I photograph,” another fan said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model often embraces her curves and flaunts them online. Just last week, the model stunned in a skimpy red bikini that left little to the imagination of her fans as she posed by a swimming pool.

Those snaps were also very popular among Charly Jordan’s fans. To date, they’ve raked in more than 345,000 likes and over 1,900 comments for the Instagram hottie.