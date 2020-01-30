Jim Carrey Will No Longer Make Anti-Trump Art, Will Focus On Mangoes For The Time Being

'You understand my message, I don’t need to be steeped in it anymore,' he said.

Jim Carrey says he is done making anti-Trump artwork, and will instead focus on painting mangoes, The Wrap reports.

Carrey, 58, took up art as a side interest a while back, and much of his work has focused on his disdain for the 45th president. Indeed, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, he’s constructed pieces that depict Trump tangled up in the ropes of a harpooned whale, a metaphorical reference to the plot and thematic elements of the book Moby-Dick’ and as a king whose reign is coming to an end, among other works.

After devoting so much time and effort to portraying his feelings about Trump in art, Carrey says that he believes he’s made his point.

“I’ve decided, ‘You understand my message, I don’t need to be steeped in it anymore,'” he said.

He likened his anti-Trump art to being like a lighthouse, warning ships that are perilously approaching rocks. He admits, however, that he still believes that “we’re still headed for the rocks.”

He’s also clear that, contrary to what some may think of his art, it didn’t come from a place of hate.

“It’s never been a matter of hating anyone. I can sit down with anybody in this country and break bread. I love people,” he said, adding that he believes that many people have been “tricked” by politicians and “weird corporate concerns” that disagreeing over something is the same as hating someone.

Like Captain Ahab, obsessed by a white whale of earthly dominance, Trump beckons all those who enable his madness to their doom. Will we awaken to the truth or ignore our own senses and blindly follow a maniac into the abyss? Me? “They call me Ishmael!” pic.twitter.com/KCllWbh4YY — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 4, 2019

So what is Carrey painting now that he’s done with Donald Trump? Mangoes.

Mangoes are for everyone. #758 pic.twitter.com/YCa77Tkgda — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 4, 2020

In a way, Carrey says, painting mangoes is the philosophical and metaphorical opposite of painting Donald Trump. Describing them as “the fruit of the gods,” Carrey says that mangoes represent abundance, sweetness, and the “gifts of the universe.”

In fact, Carrey hasn’t produced an anti-Tump piece — or at least, posted an anti-Trump piece on Twitter, since a few days before Christmas. His works since then involve another painting of a person (this time himself) eating a mango:

Happy New Year to everyone! This year, let’s fill our hearts up with gratitude: treat every month in 2020 is if its May and the trees are full of mangoes! Yyyyyyummy! pic.twitter.com/mL81ch9bJN — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 1, 2020

… and a tribute to late basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26.

Meanwhile, Carrey is doing press tours to promote his upcoming project Sonic The Hedgehog, based on the decades’old video game. The film, which hits theaters on February 14, has already been in the headlines, albeit for all the wrong reasons. As CNN reports, when the first trailers for the film dropped late last year, audiences were so put off by how the iconic character was rendered in CGI that the studio had to go back and redesign him.