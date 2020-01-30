Demi Rose Shows Some Skin In Gorgeous Floral Dress: ‘So Tell Me I’m Rare’

Demi Rose Mawby went into full bombshell mode in a stunning floral dress for her most recent Instagram update. The British model uploaded the gorgeous pics to her feed on Thursday.

In the racy photos, Demi looked beautiful as she donned an orange dress with a white and purple flower pattern on it. The gown boasted thin spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline.

The model posed with her back against a stone pillar as she hiked up the dress to expose one of her long, lean legs. The ensemble showcased Demi’s toned arms and ample cleavage as well.

In the first snap, Demi gave a sultry stare into the camera. The second shot featured the model looking away from the camera as she ran her hands through her long, dark brown hair.

Demi wore her hair in voluminous curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the photo.

The application included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She added pink blush on her cheekbones, and a dark pink tint to her full lips to complete the glam look.

In the caption of the photo, Demi asked her fans to tell her that she’s “rare.”

Of course, Demi’s more than 12.6 million followers wasted no time showing their support for the upload, which earned nearly 80,000 likes and over 740 comments within the first 30 minutes after it went live on the platform.

“Demi lemme tell you myself that you are a freeking goddess,” one of the model’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“You’re the most beautiful woman I have ever seen,” another adoring fan said.

“Timeless beauty is always a rare commodity,” a third social media user wrote.

“A rare beauty is one of the world’s most treasured blessings. Thank you for you’re lovely photos. They were a beacon of light as I scrolled through my phone today,” a fourth comment gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi got the pulses of her fans racing in another sexy snap on Wednesday when she posted in a sheer, black lace top while flaunting her massive cleavage for the camera.

The model revealed in the caption of that picture that she was working on something “personal and exciting” and that she couldn’t wait to share it with all of her loyal fans.

Demi Rose’s followers also fell hard for that post, clicking the like button over 386,000 times and leaving nearly 3,000 comments in less than 24 hours.