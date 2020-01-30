‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Kate Bock Sits On Bench In Miami While Clad In Tiny Black Bikini

Kate Bock is bringing even more heat to Miami. As those who follow the blond beauty on social media know, Bock is one of the most popular models on the planet and she loves to flaunt her world-famous figure in a wide-range of sexy outfits. In the most recent photo that was shared for her fans, the blond bombshell did what she does best, striking a pose while clad in a barely-there suit.

In the caption, Bock geo-tagged her location in Miami Beach, Florida and in the caption, the smokeshow told her fans that she is enjoying her birthday in the Sunshine State. This weekend, Bock will also be enjoying some Super Bowl festivities with Sports Illustrated. The smokeshow left little to the imagination while clad in a skimpy black bikini that showed off her taut tummy, toned legs, and ripped arms as she sprawled out on a bench.

She paired the bikini with some crisp white sneakers with black Nike swooshes on them. To go along with the casual theme, the social media starlet wore her her long locks down and waved and appeared to be wearing just a little but of makeup while covering the majority of her face with a pair of big, round glasses. Since the shot went live, it’s captured the attention of many fans.

In just a few short hours, the post has garnered over 12,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments — a number that continues to climb. Some of her fans commented on the shot to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her flawless figure. A few dropped a line to wish her a happy birthday while countless others told her to have fun at the Super Bowl.

“Have Birthday, and which team are you rooting for the SuperBowl?,” one fan asked.

“Those amazing legs though!!,” a second fan added in addition to a series of emoji including a flame, heart, and heart-eye.

“Happy Birthday Kate..I hope you have a day filled with love, joy and happiness!!,” another follower commented, adding a few emoji to the end of the post.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Bock sizzled in another smoking hot look, that time in a white swimsuit. To go along with the sexy suit, the stunner paired added a white graphic T-shirt, wearing it tied just around her navel while accessorizing her ensemble with a few rings and bracelets that also showed off her freshly manicured nails. The photo also earned her rave reviews from fans, racking up thousands of likes.