ABC Suspends Matt Gulman For Reporting All Of Kobe Bryant’s Children Died In Helicopter Crash

Amid the reports Sunday of Kobe Bryant‘s fatal helicopter crash came an erroneous report. At first, the number of passengers on the flight was unknown, and authorities had yet to publicly identify the victims.

We know now that on the flight to the Mamba Skill Academy with Bryant was his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and six other people associated with her basketball team, plus the pilot. On Sunday a report came out that even more members of Bryant’s family were with them at the time of the crash.

A reporter for ABC News, Matt Gutman, had reported that all four of Bryant’s daughters were aboard the helicopter. Gutman apologized on-air and on Twitter once it was confirmed that the only daughter with him was Gianna.

“Earlier I reported that four of Kobe Bryant’s children were on that flight, that is incorrect.” he said on ABC News.

Variety reported that on Wednesday, ABC announced they were suspending Gutman, who is their chief national correspondent. The network released a statement to saying that falsely reporting all four Bryant sisters were on the flight “was not accurate and failed to meet our editorial standards.”

Gutman further apologized in a statement to E! News on Wednesday. He takes the blame for the egregious reporting and holds himself “accountable for a terrible mistake.” The reporter adds how remorseful he is to the Bryant family.

Today I inaccurately reported it was believed that four of Kobe Bryant’s children were on board that flight. That is incorrect. I apologize to Kobe’s family, friends and our viewers. pic.twitter.com/yYwuB9vpZl — Matt Gutman (@mattgutmanABC) January 27, 2020

The ABC suspension comes after Gutman faced backlash online. His apology on Twitter garnered some severe responses.

“Should be fired quicker than it took you to release an apology,” one person replied.

“I honestly hope you never find a ‘reporting’ job ever again,” another user said.

However, there were others who appreciated the gesture made by owning up to the error.

“You are a class act,” one person wrote.

“Props to you for that correction and apology,” said another.

Gutman started his career with ABC News back in 2006 with ABC News Radio. For now, the network has not revealed how long the suspension will be.

He is not the only one who came under fire for their reporting on Sunday. As covered by The Inquisitr, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva centered out TMZ for releasing information about the helicopter crash before authorities had contacted next of kin. He called it “extremely disrespectful.”

Meanwhile, Harvey Levin, the founder of TMZ, defended the publication’s reporting and insisted they were given permission by “Bryant’s people” to go public with the information.