Fitness Model Dolly Castro Flaunts Incredible Figure In Skintight Workout Gear

The model sizzled in her revealing activewear.

On Thursday, January 30, Nicaraguan fitness model Dolly Castro shared a sizzling snap with her 6.2 million Instagram followers.

In the photo, taken in Newport Beach, California, the stunner posed on concrete stairs. She stood on her tiptoes and arched her back, as she held onto a container of 1st Phorm supplement powder. The 35-year-old turned her body away from the photographer, allowing fans to get a full view of her curvaceous side profile. She tilted her head and gazed into the camera, smiling sweetly.

The mother of one flaunted her fit physique in a black sports bra and a pair of blue leggings with mesh paneling, also from 1st Phorm. The skintight workout gear left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Dolly also sported black cross-training shoes manufactured by the company NOBULL.

For the casual photoshoot, the brunette bombshell styled her highlighted hair in loose waves. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that featured glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the Instagram influencer gave additional promotion to 1st Phorm, noting the its caffeinated supplement powder, Megawatt V2, increases energy levels, specifically during workout sessions. She proceeded to claim that she also enjoyed the flavor of the powder.

Many of Dolly’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left heart and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“So beautiful and [your] body looks amazing,” gushed a fan, adding a string of fire and flexed bicep emoji to the comment.

“Oh Miss Dolly you are always looking so gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“Wow very gorgeous and beautiful,” wrote another commenter.

“It’s ridiculous how beautiful you are,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Dolly graciously replied to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Dolly is not shy when it comes to showing off her incredible body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts show her wearing revealing ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a photo, in which she wore a figure-hugging black two-piece set, that consisted of a long-sleeved crop top and high-waisted leggings. The post has been liked over 36,000 times since it was shared.