‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Rocks Bat-Themed Face Mask In Selfie With Pal & Pomeranian

Thylane Blondeau is dropping jaws in another beautifully unique social media update. As fans know, Blondeau has been named “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World,” by fans and she regularly posts photos on her popular page proving that she is, in fact, drop dead gorgeous. In the most recent update that was shared on her account, the brunette beauty stunned in two new images.

In the first snapshot in the series, the beauty snapped a selfie in what appeared to be her home though she didn’t specifically tag her location. She appeared to the far left in the shot, pursing her lips and looking straight into the camera. Blondeau covered the majority of her face with what looked like a bat-themed mask but she did not mention exactly what it was in the caption. For the look, she wore her long, dark locks down and straight as well as an oversized t-shirt.

Just behind the social media star stood her pal, who sported the same mask while styling her hair in a similar manner. The blond friend looked casual in a Nirvana shirt and held a little Pomeranian in her arms. In the second image in the deck, the pair posed in the same outfits, this time giving a rock out sign to the camera. The post has only been live for a short time but it’s earning a ton of attention already.

In just a few short hours, the post has racked up over 47,000 likes in addition to well over 50 comments. Some followers dropped a line to let the most beautiful girl know that they are huge fans while many others raved over her beauty. A few more asked about the masks with many thinking that it had something to do with the coronavirus.

“Love u thylane you give my life meaning. You are seriously so pretty and such a great role model,” one follower raved, adding a heart to the end of the post.

“So we must ask…what is on ur faces?,” a second fan added in addition to a few smiley face emoji.

“Is this a hidden message about the coronavirus?,” another asked.

In one of the more recent photos that was shared on her page, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty hung out at the airport with her Pomeranian in tow. In the photo, she rocked another casual outfit, looking off into the distance as she sat on a chair, holding her legs up to her chest. That photo also garnered a ton of attention with over 145,000 likes.