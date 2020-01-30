Sveta Bilyalova Flaunts Her Curvaceous Physique In Skimpy Red Bikini

Instagram hottie Sveta Bilyalova recently shared a sexy update from her recent Bali excursion with her 6.3 million followers on the popular photo-sharing app. In the newest upload to her social media account, Sveta put her curves on display wearing a tiny red bikini that left little to the imagination.

The Russian bombshell rocked a red two-piece swimsuit while enjoying her time in a swimming pool in a resort in Bali. As she was lying down in the pool, she arched her shoulders backward, putting her exposed chest on display. Sveta’s bikini top appeared to be a size too small, as her breasts spilled out from the sides. The bottoms were just as revealing, featuring high-cut sides that hugged her slender hips. Sveta’s rock-hard abs, toned arms, and legs were also on display.

The model wore her dark hair down. She seemingly wore minimal makeup for the shot that included darkened eyebrows, mascara, bronzer, and pink color on her lips. Sveta opted to wear no jewelry to keep the look casual.

In the caption, Sveta asked the “sun” to make its appearance as she missed it, and that she will enjoy its sunshine once it’s out and not stay indoors. According to the geotag, Sveta is currently in Canggu, a resort village in the south of Bali, Indonesia.

The new addition to Sveta’s page proved to be extremely popular with her fans. The update had racked up over 79,000 likes and more than 300 comments in under an hour of being posted — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments for her jaw-dropping display. While countless others did not have words, dropping a combination of emoji in the comments section.

“I don’t think you need to bribe the sun to get it to shine down on your body lol. Or at least you wouldn’t have to if I was the sun lol,” one follower commented on the post.

“There is my dream woman!!! Missed you, dear!!!” another admirer gushed, adding a string of flame, heart-eyes, and red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“You look fantastic in that beautiful outfit,” a third fan wrote.

“It looks really cloudy, I’m certain the sun will brighten your day. I hope you’re having a wonderful day and a wonderful time. You look gorgeous, really beautiful,” a fourth social media user added.

