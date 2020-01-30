Blond Bombshell Daniella Chavez Teases Fans & Pulls Down Bikini Bottoms

Model Daniella Chavez has been on a roll lately. Some of her recent social media shares have included racy content that show plenty of skin. On Thursday, she took things to another level when she updated her Instagram account with a photo that showed her pulling down the sides of her bikini bottoms.

The steamy picture showed the beauty standing next to a building at the beach, although very little of the beach could be seen. This snap was all about the stunner’s fabulous figure — and the itty-bitty bikini she wore.

There was very little to Daniella’s green two-piece. The top was a bandeau-style that featured two pieces of fabric that covered the center of her breasts, leaving the majority of her chest exposed. In fact, it looked as though the top was about two sizes too small, and one wrong move would have resulted in her falling out of it. The bottoms were just as revealing.

Needless to say, the suit put all of Danielle’s body on display. Her hourglass shape popped against the white sand in the background. The model teased her fans by pulling down the sides of the bikini well below her hips. The camera captured her as she looked down with a sultry expression on her face.

The Miami-based stunner wore her hair straight down and parted on the side. She went with a light application of makeup that included light eye shadow, thick lashes and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also wore a nude shade on her lips and a pale pink polish on her nails.

In the caption, Daniella mentioned the heat in Miami.

The post was a hit, racking up over 62,000 likes within an hour of going live. Many of her followers commented with flame and heart emoji, but others had more to say.

“Wowser you’re amazingly beautiful,” one admirer wrote.

“Breathtaking beauty absolutely stunning,” said a second follower.

Others could not help but mention that Daniella was a major source of heat.

“You made that city hotter,” a third Instagram user told her.

“I have a feeling it gets hotter no matter where you are,” joked a fourth fan.

The blond stunner seems to enjoy sharing steamy pictures that practically drive her fans wild. Earlier in the month, she flaunted her curves in a pink latex outfit that featured sexy cutouts.

Her content might not be for everyone, but she seems to know exactly what her fans like to see.