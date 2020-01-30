Braunwyn Windham-Burke Will Reportedly Be ‘The Star’ Of ‘RHOC’ Season 15

Braunwyn Windham-Burke was first added to the cast in 2019.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke may have been the new girl on the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County last year but according to a new report, she’s going to be “the star” of Season 15.

While an announcement regarding the casting for the upcoming episodes has not yet been made, a Radar Online report on January 29 revealed that after grabbing headlines with her racy behavior, including her revelations about the threesomes she has with husband Sean Burke, during Season 14, Braunwyn was expected to take on the unofficial lead role of the series.

“Braunwyn is going to be the star of the show now,” a source said, adding that a number of Braunwyn’s friends were thrown into the casting pool ahead of production on the new season.

According to the insider, Braunwyn is willing to do and share things that other cast members of The Real Housewives of Orange County aren’t willing to share, which makes her a better fit for the series, and noted that her new house in Southern California is the perfect setting for the show.

As fans of Braunwyn may have recently seen on social media, the mother of seven and her husband traveled to Miami earlier this week to celebrate the 60th birthday of Kelly Dodd’s fiancé, Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal. While there, as The Inquisitr reported, Braunwyn showed off her stunning bikini body as she and Sean enjoyed the warm weather of the east coast.

Prior to the start of filming, Braunwyn began sharing photos and videos of herself undergoing a facial procedure and promptly sparked rumors of a potential face lift. However, after seeing the swirling reports, Braunwyn set the record straight with her fans and followers on Twitter, stating that she didn’t get a facelift and revealing that she instead got Face Tite, which she described as a “minimally invasive” procedure. She then encouraged her haters to “get it right” if they were going to “talk sh*t” about her online.

On Instagram, Braunwyn went on to reveal that she also had Body Tite, Votiva, and her hernia repaired.

According to Braunwyn, she underwent the Face Tite procedure because there wasn’t much recovery time involved and the process would keep her looking refreshed.

“I didn’t want to change how I look, I actually like my face, but did want to restore some of the fullness I’ve lost over the years (having babies takes its toll!). Dr Zelken has been my doctor for years so I trust him completely,” she shared.