Kristin Cavallari Looks Smoking Hot In A Tiny Black Bikini At Gianni Versace’s Mansion

Kristin Cavallari rocked a skimpy bikini as she visited Gianni Versace’s mansion. The reality star shared the snap with her fans on Thursday.

In the photo, Kristin looked smoking hot as she wore a tiny black bikini while emerging from the famously colorful swimming pool at the late fashion designer’s home.

The sexy two-piece flaunted Kristin’s toned arms, cleavage, flat tummy, rock hard abs, curvy hips, and long, lean legs. The former Laguna Beach star accessorized the look with a pair of dark, oversize sunglasses.

She posed with her arms at her sides, one knee bent, and her head tilted towards the ground as she stepped out of the water with a sultry look on her face.

Kristin wore her long, blond hair pulled back into a voluminous ponytail, and appeared to sports a natural makeup look for the shot. The TV personality’s glam look consisted of sculpted eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, a dark berry lipstick, and a bronzed glow all over her body.

In the background of the photo, the iconic Versace sculptures can be seen, as well as some green trees and a stunning cobblestone pattern around the pool.

Of course, many of Kristin’s over 3.8 million followers went wild for the post, which earned more than 72,000 likes and over 520 comments within the first hour after it went live to her account. Many fans marveled over Kristin’s bikini body, wondering who she looked so good following the birth of her children.

“Ummm, what do you do to look like that after 3 kids bc I need to start doing it!” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Girl! U don’t even look like u have had kids! Loved u in Laguna Beach! Love you now! Keep it up girl!!” another adoring fan stated.

“You look totally amazing in that bikini girly. I think you are the most stunning woman. You look the same as you did as a teenager, and I’ve been a fan from the beginning. Love you!” a third admirer said.

“Kristin congratulations on the opening of your new store! Ur a beautiful soul,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kristin often delights her fans in skimpy outfits. The Uncommon James jewelry founder stunned back in November when she posed with her legs crossed in a strapless tan bikini while vacationing in the desert.

That photo was also beloved by Kristin Cavallari’s fans. To date, it was raked in more than 172,000 likes and over 1,600 comments.