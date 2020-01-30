Molly Eskam Flaunts Pert Booty In Sexy Black Lingerie

Model and Instagram influencer Molly Eskam is shaking things up on social media once again with her latest steamy update. The new snapshot features the stunner in revealing black lingerie that left very little to the imagination.

The 21-year-old model shared the new photo yesterday, January 29, and her Instagram followers immediately took notice. In the photo, Molly was photographed from the back, her hands seemingly touching the curtains in front of her. She looked into the camera and gave a sultry look.

Molly sported a black lingerie set with the bra featuring classic cups. As she posed diagonally, fans were able to catch sight of her sideboob. She wore matching black undies that flaunted her pert derriere.

Molly has her long platinum blond locks loose and fell down her back. She rocked a full makeup look that consisted of defined brows, thick mascara, shimmering eyeshadow, and black cat eyeliner in the snap. She completed her look with a bronzed glow on her face, pink blush to highlight her cheekbones, and a pink gloss on her pouty lips.

The model kept her accessories to a minimum by wearing only one piece of jewelry which was a thick chain necklace. She tagged her outfit sponsor Fashion Nova in the post and in the photo.

Molly has 1.3 million people following her on Instagram, and this new update is a perfect example of why people adore her. Within a day of posting, the photo garnered over 130,000 likes and more than 900 comments. Many of her fans and followers flocked to the comments section of the post to shower the model with compliments about her beauty, while some other admirers raved about her stunning physique. Countless other followers were left speechless by the jaw-dropping display and chose to drop a combination of emoji instead.

“Once again the Gorgeous Molly graces my screen with a tasty post,” one follower commented on the post.

“Bootyfull! You keep on killing it!” another admirer gushed.

“You take amazing pictures because you are an amazing person,” a third social media user chimed in.

“YOU’RE STUNNING,” a fourth Instagrammer added.

Molly loves to tease fans with her booty snapshots. In a previous report by The Inquisitr, the model shared another steamy update with her fans wherein she wore a light blue satin off-the-shoulder crop top that featured big billowy sleeves and a white pair of undies that showcased her round booty. The previous upload was a big hit among Molly’s admirers. As of late, it racked up over 168,000 likes.