Nicole Scherzinger Rocks Messy Bun In Stunning New Selfie: ‘Another Day On Set’

Nicole Scherzinger’s most recent Instagram share is one of her hottest yet. As fans of the black-haired beauty know, Scherzinger has never been shy when it comes to showing off her gorgeous figure in a wide-range of sexy outfits that leave little to the imagination. In one of the most recent photos that was shared on her page, the smokeshow sizzled in a chic but casual look.

In the caption of the brand new update, the model told fans that she was on set in London, where she was rehearsing for the Pussycat Dolls reunion. The black-haired beauty looked nothing short of amazing, posing front and center as she was photographed from the chest up in the selfie. The 41-year-old wore her long locks pulled back in a high and messy bun with a few strands falling around her face. For the gorgeous look, she also sported a beautiful application of makeup which included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The singer kept things pretty casual in a plain black hoodie but still managed to look picture-perfect. Even though the post has only been live on her page for a few short minutes, it’s already drawing in a ton of attention from her 4.3 million-plus fans with over 23,000 likes and 250-plus comments.

Some of the stunner’s fans commented on the post to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others expressed their excitement for the upcoming reunion. Many of her other followers were left speechless and instead of using words, they opted to comment with their choice of emoji including the flame, heart, and heart-eyes. Most of the comments were in English while a handful of others chimed in in another language.

“OMG NICOLE. You’re absolutely gorgeous,OMG BABYYY. Love you so much,” one fan raved in addition to a series of various emoji.

“Omg @nicolescherzinger, My queen, you are the most beautiful in the world,” a second social media user raved, adding a flame and globe emoji.

“Woman of my life, my inspiration,” another wrote.

“If you guys don’t come to the Philippines, my dream is over,” one more fan commented.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Scherzinger stunned in another hot look, that time in a sexier outfit. In the gorgeous shot, the Pussycat Doll showed off her killer figure in a unique black leather bra top that dipped low into her chest, showing plenty of cleavage for onlookers. Like her most current update, that one earned thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.