Sara Underwood Looks Smoking Hot In Crop Top & Jeans During Washington Snowfall

While she may not be thrilled with the amount of snow winter has dumped in Washington, model Sara Underwood still looked smoking hot in her latest Instagram update, which saw her wearing a crop top and a pair of jeans.

The beauty was standing outside, and snowflakes could be seen falling around her. Large trees were in the distance and a blanket of snow covered the ground.

Sara placed her hands on her hips as she looked off to the side. She had a somewhat distressed look on her face, which she explained was due to that fact that she was tired of the snow that had been falling in her neck of the woods. She might have been cold and perturbed, but she looked gorgeous.

The beauty’s cream colored crop top had a turtleneck, and the hemline cut off a few inches below her breasts, giving her followers a peek at her midriff. It was also tight enough to show the outline of her ample chest. Her jeans were a mid-rise style and had holes above both knees. She paired the outfit with a long beige faux suede coat, which she held open behind her hands. She also donned a beige fiddler cap to complete her chic look.

Sara’s hair fell down in loose waves. Her makeup included smoky eye shadow and thick lashes. She also wore a pink shade on her lips.

Sara might not have been very happy with the weather, but her fans enjoyed seeing her in the outfit.

The post garnered over 24,000 likes within an hour of going live, and many of her followers complimented her.

“To be fair, you ARE beautiful enough to make nature look dim in comparison,” one admirer told the stunner.

“You are so very correct tried of snow also but you still look wonderful,” a second Instagram user said.

“You are a beautiful woman Sara,” commented a third fan.

“Hot and gorgeous,” wrote a fourth fan.

Earlier in the week, Sara flashed her midsection in another cute crop top while braving the winter weather. The stunner usually flaunts more skin than just a portion of her abdomen. In fact, most of the model’s photos show her baring as much skin as Instagram will allow, like she did when she wore a skimpy bikini.

That being said, her fans can know that she will look fabulous in whatever she will be wearing in her next post.