Gizele Oliveira Is A Total Smokeshow In A Revealing White Wrap Top And Plaid Pants

Gizele Oliveira debuted another eye-popping ensemble on her Instagram page this week that her fans are absolutely loving.

The Victoria’s Secret model took to her account on Thursday to show off the sexy look that was an instant hit with her 1.2 million followers. The smoking hot post included two photos taken during her New Year’s trip in Brazil, and saw the model sitting on top of a wood dresser while staring down the camera with a sultry stare. In the caption of her post, she gushed over how tan she was at the time of the snaps, and revealed to her fans that she had “already lost it all.”

To show off her all-over glow, the Brazilian bombshell rocked yet another revealing look that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The outfit included a skimpy white wrap top by Are You Ami that did way more showing than covering up, sending temperatures soaring on her feed. The halter-style garment twisted in front of her neck and proceeded to wrap around her chest and behind her back. It just barely provided enough coverage to her voluptuous assets, though still teased a glimpse of underboob to her audience, who were also treated to a good look at her flat midsection.

Gizele opted for a bit more coverage on her lower half. She rocked a pair of Burberry pants in the luxury fashion brand’s classic plaid pattern. The bottoms clung tight to her figure, defining her sculpted legs and pert derriere. Meanwhile, a black-and-gold chain belt cinched the pants high up on her hips, further accentuating her trim waist and slender frame.

The brunette beauty added a small gold purse to her look and rocked a set of dainty earrings for just a bit more bling. Her dark tresses were worn down in a deep side part and messily cascaded over her shoulder. She also wore a full face of makeup that consisted of a glossy lip, dark blush, shimmering highlighter, and mascara.

Gizele’s latest skin-baring ensemble was met with nothing but praise from her fans. The double Instagram update has earned over 7,500 likes after just one hour of going live to the platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for the model’s jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning babe,” one person wrote.

Another called Gizele a “queen.”

Some simply used emoji to express their adoration for the steamy snaps, with many opting for the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

Gizele typically gets her fans talking no matter what she wears. Earlier this week, the babe wowed them again by showing off her killer curves in a minuscule polka-dot bikini. That look also proved popular with her followers, who awarded the black-and-white snap nearly 20,000 likes.