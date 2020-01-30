Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Is Flawless In High-Waisted Jeans & Tight White Turtleneck

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Scott delighted her fans yesterday with another fashion-forward shot. As those who follow the Michigan State grad on Instagram know, Hailie has become somewhat of a fashion icon, flooding her page with one stunning look after the next. In the most recent photo that was shared on her page, the brunette beauty sizzled in another chic outfit.

The stunner did not specifically tag her location in the photo but she struck a pose front and center for the occasion, looking straight into the camera with a slight smile on her face. The social media star looked glamorous in a pair of high-waisted jeans paired with a tight-fitting white turtleneck that she wore tucked into her pants. Over the top, the bombshell bundled up even more, rocking a fuzzy, cream colored jacket.

Hailie wore her long, dark locks down and slightly curled, running one hand through her mane. She also sported a stunning application of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Hailie added a pair of large silver hoop earrings and held a snakeskin purse in her hand to accessorize. In the caption of the image, the beauty told her followers that she is just trying to keep things positive for the rest of the week, adding a praying hands emoji.

Since the photo went live on her page, it’s earned the fashionista a ton of attention, racking up over 100,000 likes in addition to well over 700 comments. While many followers asked for the details on her outfit, countless others raved over how beautiful she looks. Countless others had no words and commented on the photo by using emoji, most notably the flame and heart. A few more pointed out the resemblance between her and her famous father.

“You are so beautiful and classy,” one follower raved, adding a single red heart emoji.

“Beautiful! Will you be posting anymore on the @liketoknow.it? Hope you have a great day!,” a second fan asked.

“That’s a great mentality. Hope your week ends up well. You are so pretty,” one more added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model stunned in another hot look, rocking a tight-fitting white crop top and a matching skirt that tied in the front. Her taut tummy and toned legs were also on display in the photo and she paired the look with a jean jacket. It comes as no shock that that photo also earned her a ton of attention from her legion of fans with over 99,000 likes.